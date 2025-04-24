Singaporeans cancel Netflix subscriptions after price hike of up to S$4 monthly

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singaporean subscribers to the streaming platform Netflix have shared that they are cancelling their subscriptions after a recent price hike on its monthly subscription plans. The increase, which took effect on Friday (April 18), raised subscription costs by S$2 to S$4, depending on the plan, leading many users to rethink their memberships.

CNA Lifestyle reported that the price change affects all three of Netflix Singapore’s plans. The Basic plan, for one screen, has gone up from S$13.98 to S$15.98. The Standard plan, for two screens, now costs S$22.98, up from S$19.98. The Premium plan, for four screens with Ultra HD streaming, saw the largest jump, from S$25.98 to S$29.98.

This is the fourth time Netflix has raised its prices in Singapore since the service launched in 2016. Previous hikes occurred in January 2020, October 2021, and February last year.

On the recent price change, Netflix Singapore told CNA Lifestyle, “We offer a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more.”

Many Singaporeans online were unhappy with the news, with several users sharing their reasons for cancelling their subscriptions.

A netizen, who had already cancelled their subscription during the last price increase, said, “I cancelled my subscription the last time they increased due to the GST spike. Not like I’m missing much.” Another commented, “It’s time to switch out.”

One commenter, who watched the latest season of Black Mirror, added, “So first, you can’t share between families, even though they gave that service. Then they raise the price. This is literally the first episode of the new season of Black Mirror.” Another viewer who watched the series echoed this sentiment, quoting a line from the first episode, “Premium is now standard.”

Others shared their frustration, with one saying, “Just cancelled my subscription. Not worth it, and please la, the shows aren’t that fantastic for that amount.” Another remarked, “There’s still a lot of free movies on other websites.” /TISG

