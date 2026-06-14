Higher energy bills drive more Singapore developers to adopt greener building solutions

SINGAPORE: Rising electricity bills are doing something years of sustainability campaigns struggled to achieve: convincing more private developers that green buildings make financial sense.

Across Singapore, developers are increasingly adopting energy-saving designs, low-carbon materials and shared cooling systems. While environmental goals are always important, industry players say the change is now driven as much by cost savings as by sustainability targets.

Developers are also moving beyond minimum green building requirements as they seek to reduce operating expenses and attract buyers who value sustainable homes, offices, and commercial spaces. The trend comes as Singapore works towards its Green Building Masterplan, which aims for 80% of buildings to meet higher energy efficiency and sustainability standards by 2030, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports (June 10).

Sustainability starts at the design stage

One example is Geneo at Singapore Science Park, developed by CapitaLand Development. The first phase of the rejuvenation project spans five buildings across roughly 180,000 square metres.

Instead of treating each building as a separate development, the project was planned as a connected precinct where businesses, workers and visitors can share spaces and interact.

Jonathan Yap, Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand Development, said that the company wanted to create an ecosystem rather than simply construct individual buildings.

A major feature is The Canopy, a 27-metre-tall communal space built using mass-engineered timber. The company estimates the structure cuts construction-related carbon emissions by up to 80% compared with steel and 60% compared with reinforced concrete.

The space also relies heavily on passive cooling. Shading, building orientation, and large, slow-moving fans help keep temperatures comfortable while reducing the need for air conditioning. According to Mr Yap, air-conditioning consumption is about 60% lower than in a fully air-conditioned space.

Cooling an entire district instead of just one building

The sustainability push is also happening on a larger scale. At Punggol Digital District, JTC Corporation has implemented a district cooling system that supplies chilled water to multiple buildings, including Punggol Coast MRT station, retail areas, business park developments and the Singapore Institute of Technology campus.

Instead of every building operating its own cooling equipment, cooling is produced centrally and distributed across the district.

David Tan, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of JTC Development Group, said the approach can reduce energy consumption by up to 30%. It also frees up rooftop and building space that would otherwise be occupied by cooling equipment, allowing more room for solar panels and other uses.

The district was planned with sustainability in mind even before construction began. Wind flow and solar radiation studies helped determine building placement to improve natural ventilation. More than 20,000 sensors now collect data on temperature, air quality and energy use to help optimise operations.

Green buildings are becoming a selling point

Industry observers say the discussion around sustainability has changed significantly over the past two decades.

Melvin Tan, Joint Managing Director of LAUD Architects and immediate past president of the Singapore Institute of Architects, said that rising energy costs have made energy efficiency a major business consideration. Buildings that use less energy are cheaper to operate and maintain over time.

Mr Tan noted that when Singapore’s Green Mark certification scheme was introduced in 2005, some developers saw it mainly as a compliance exercise. Today, many view it as a way to make properties more attractive to buyers and tenants.

While government projects must meet strict sustainability requirements, some private developers are voluntarily aiming higher. Mr Tan estimated that about 20% to 30% are pursuing standards beyond what regulations require because they see commercial value in doing so.

Buyers are increasingly interested in sustainable homes, offices and developments.

When going green becomes common sense

Environmental benefits have become increasingly important, and economics may be the stronger driver for gaining from them.

As energy prices stay elevated, efficient buildings are becoming easier to justify on a balance sheet. What was once marketed as a green choice is increasingly becoming a practical business decision.

Lower energy consumption is no longer just good for the environment. It is becoming good business for developers, architects and property buyers alike as well.