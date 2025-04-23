Simone Biles leaves her 2028 Olympic plans unclear, says she ‘needs space to figure out’

- Advertisement -

Gymnast star Simone Biles recently received the 2024 Laureus Award for Best Sportswoman. When asked if she plans to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the athlete unfortunately did not give a clear answer.

Biles admitted that she still needed time to think about her participation in the prestigious event. However, she did say that no matter what, she would be present–either as an athlete or a member of the audience.

On receiving the Laureus Award

Simone Biles accepted the Laureus Award in Madrid, eight months after making her big comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This was a major moment for her, especially after she had to pull out of the Tokyo 2021 Games due to mental health struggles. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, she showed she was back at her best form as she won three gold medals in the vault, the team event, and the apparatus final. Moreover, she also earned a silver in the floor routine, adding to her impressive collection of Olympic medals

With this recognition, Biles said: “It’s great for gymnastics when a gymnast wins such a major award. Plus, it’s awesome to be surrounded by so many amazing athletes, even outside of the Olympics.”

She added: “When I was younger, I had so many goals for the future. Over time, those goals shift, but there’s always something new to chase. There are no rules that say what we can or can’t do — we tell our stories through our routines, and that’s really special.”

Biles came back to gymnastics in 2023 after taking a three-year break. She shared that the hardest part of her return has been dealing with her mental health. She said that being open about her struggles isn’t easy, and that she still goes to therapy every day. She explained that taking care of her mental health is just as important as her physical training, and she understands that progress isn’t always smooth or perfect, for there will always be ups and downs along the way.

The athlete also praised Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, who was one of her opponents at the last Olympics and won gold. She declared: “She’s incredible. What she’s accomplished is so inspiring. I can’t believe she came back from three injuries in the last few years. I love competing against her — she pushes me to be better. We get along really well, and honestly, if it weren’t for those injuries, she’d probably have just as many medals as I do.”

On her future Olympic plans

Finally, when she was asked about her future Olympic events, she said that her main focus at the moment is on healing, both in body and mind. She remarked: “Right now, I’m focused on healing, both mentally and physically. The Olympics take a lot out of you. I’ve sacrificed a lot — time with my family, friends, and my husband. I need space to figure out if I want to keep going. Having the Games in Los Angeles is awesome. The only thing I know for sure is I’ll be there — whether I’m in the crowd or on the mat.”

Besides receiving the Laureus Award, Biles also made the 2025 TIME 100 list, as she mentioned in a social media post. She said in her caption: “Incredibly honored to be included in the 2025 #TIME100 list ❤️✨”

Netizens commented on the post and said: “This is such an amazing accomplishment! Congrats gorgeous! 🫶”, “So deserving!!!! Legend ❤️”, “Simone, you as a human being walking the planet like the rest of us, but you are so amazing. You have such an incredible drive for life . The impact you leave on others is always positive and unforgettable! Congratulations! Well deserved!”, and “Yessss!!!! You changed the culture of the sport for the better 💗 Top 100 of the CENTURY!”