Five Johor Bahru dim sum spots worth crossing the Causeway for

- Advertisement -

MALAYSIA: Singapore’s dim sum scene is hard to beat, from elegant indulgences at Madame Fan to perennial favourites like Swee Choon. But if you’re craving a change of scenery and flavour, you can check out more spots across the Causeway. Johor Bahru, known for its vibrant café culture and seafood feasts, also boasts a deliciously diverse dim sum landscape.

According to Tatler Asia, these no-frills JB eateries prove that sometimes the best experiences come with plastic stools, communal tables, and a side of chilli oil. You can expect a lot of things, from pushcart nostalgia to bamboo steamers brimming with Cantonese classics as you explore these spots.

Here are some establishments you can check out when the cravings hit you because, let’s face it, when they do, they hit you hard.

Cha Lao Dim Sum

Located at Holiday Villa, Cha Lao Dim Sum delivers on both experience and flavour. According to Tatler Asia, they offer a traditional pushcart experience with handmade finesse with their dim sum.

- Advertisement -

Peer through the kitchen window to watch chefs handcraft each dish, then settle in as staff push carts brimming with steamed goodies to your table. Favourites include stir-fried radish cake with bean sprouts, char siew rice rolls, and golden Portuguese egg tarts. Don’t miss the molten salted egg custard buns for dessert.

Address: G-6, Ground Floor, Holiday Villa, 260, Jalan Dato Sulaiman, Taman Abad, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor

Instagram: @cha_lao_dim_sum

Restoran Sin Siang Yuan Tim Sum

This restaurant is an old-school gem where bamboo steamers do the talking. Located in Taman Johor Jaya, this bustling spot is hard to miss with its red signage and towers of steamer baskets by the entrance.

- Advertisement -

A favourite among locals, Restoran Sin Siang Yuan serves up both timeless and creative bites, from century egg mai to prawn rolls, fried carrot cake, and the comforting lotus leaf rice. It’s a self-service setup at the front, so get ready to make your pick before grabbing a seat.

Address: 62, Jalan Bakawali 48, Taman Johor Jaya, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor

Pin Ming Xuan

Ping Ming Xuan offers dim sum in a mall setting, with vegan-friendly options as well. Tucked inside KSL Shopping Mall, this place is a convenient and satisfying option if you’re already on a shopping spree.

Expect favourites like crispy shrimp beancurd rolls, braised chicken feet, and their signature 3-in-1 porridge, a hearty blend of egg, salted egg, and century egg. There’s also a vegan-friendly menu with cabbage crystal dumplings and buns stuffed with snow fungus and celtuce.

- Advertisement -

Address: 10 Jalan Serigala, Taman Century Garden, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor

Facebook: Pin Ming Xuan

D’Shanghai Dim Sum

If xiao long bao is your thing, D’Shanghai Dim Sum in Taman Pelangi should be high on your list. For broth-filled dumplings and herbal surprises, this place is definitely one to check out, as recommended by Tatler Asia.

Their signature soup dumplings are packed with juicy pork and rich broth, simmered over three hours, and come in unique flavours like rice wine, scallop, and even an Angelica root-infused version. You’ll also find an array of siew mai, shrimp rice rolls, and classic dim sum staples.

Address: 56, Jalan Permas 15/1, Bandar Baru Permas Jaya, 81750 Masai, Johor

Facebook: DShanghai

Tasixi

At Tasixi, instead of classic pushcarts, trays of dim sum are brought to your table for selection. The menu spans all the essentials—har gao, steamed pork ribs, carrot cake, egg tarts, and more. The molten-centred custard bun is a sweet standout. It’s a popular spot in Taman Perling, so come early to beat the crowds and secure a table.

Address: 11 Jalan Camar 1/3, Taman Perling, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor

Read also: Free things to do in Johor Bahru: A budget-friendly guide to exploring the city

Featured image by Vecteezy (for illustration purposes only)