Photo: RDU
Featured NewsSingapore Politics
1 min.Read

GE2025: RDU fields Kala Manickam in Jurong Central SMC, switches Emily Woo to Holland-Bukit Timah team, after surprise WP appearance in Jalan Kayu

A. Aman
By A. Aman
SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) appears to have chosen to field former Jalan Kayu team lead Kala Manickam in Jurong Central SMC, after the party announced this week that it has ceded Jalan Kayu Single Member Constituency (SMC) to the Workers’ Party (WP) following a request from the latter for the ward.

The party switched its former ground operations leader for Jurong Central, Emily Woo, to its team for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC. Ms Woo was spotted with the Holland-Bukit Timah team on Nomination Day, while Ms Kala was spotted with the RDU team for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC at another nomination centre.

The team for Holland-Bukit Timah now consists of Ms Woo, Mohamed Fazli Bin Talip, Sharad Kumar and Nizar Subair. 70-year-old businessman Patrick Tay, who had fronted some of the party’s engagement in the ward, appears to have stepped back from contesting to make way for Ms Woo.

Earlier this week, Ms Kala withdrew her candidacy from Jalan Kayu SMC with a “heavy heart” after RDU confirmed that it is ceding the ward to the WP. While she spoke fondly about the connection she has made with residents in the ward, she also asserted that she remains committed to serving Singaporeans “wherever she is needed.” She added that she is “just as committed to opposition unity in Singapore.”

She wrote on Facebook, “The entry of the Workers’ Party into Jalan Kayu just days before Nomination Day needs to be considered in light of the need for opposition unity.

“While we all want the opposition to do well, some due consideration should be given to those who have worked hard to gain traction and pose a credible alternative to the People’s Action Party. For that, I am grateful to Red Dot United for putting faith in my abilities and convictions, and for fielding me in Jalan Kayu SMC.”

She added, “I wish WP all the best in their Jalan Kayu contest. Our common adversary must always be those who seek to govern by mandate, without due consideration for the voices of the people.”

Meet Singapore’s newest flexible work tribe: From data analysts to architects, and beauticians

0
SINGAPORE: According to the latest data from Indeed Hiring...
Peoples Voice chief confirms he is fronting three-cornered contest for Potong Pasir

0
SINGAPORE: Peoples Voice (PV) party chief Lim Tean has...

