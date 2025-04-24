‘Chio pro max,’ WP Punggol candidate Alexis Dang makes waves online

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: An early standout on Day 1 of the campaign period for the May 3 polls appears to be Alexis Dang Pei Yuan, one of the candidates for The Workers’ Party (WP) for Punggol GRC.

She has been referred to as “prettiest candidate in this GE” and even has a “fan club” on a popular online forum, getting noticed for her obvious good looks after the WP introduced her at a media conference on April 18. Ms Dang is part of the all-newbie WP slate at Punggol, together with senior counsel Harpreet Singh, legal practitioner Alia Mattar, and Jackson Au, who works in strategic communications.

The Nomination Day speech from Mr Singh, touted as a star catch for the WP since he was spotted walking the ground with members of the party in 2023, drew loud cheers from supporters and was widely covered by the media.

Ms Dang, who briefly spoke in Mandarin, was also loudly cheered, to the point that she and Mr Singh are being spoken of online as the WP’s heavyweights at Punggol GRC.

Ms Dang has a background in finance but works in the tech sector today, where she leads a team of Business Development professionals. She has been with the WP for the past five years; has been part of house visits, planning and hosting party events; and has supported the party with translation work for newsletters and parliamentary speeches for the WP MPs.

After she spoke in Mandarin during her candidate introduction, netizens were impressed by her command of the language, with some even saying it would be interesting to hear a debate in Mandarin in Parliament.

“Alexis is so gorgeous and powerful in her Chinese speech,” one commenter wrote.

“You are the most beautiful. Vote for you!” another chimed in.

A netizen, however, pointed out: “She is not only beautiful, highly educated, but also [has] a heart. Giving up a comfortable life and embarking on a bumpy road to speak out for the country, the people, the vulnerable.”

“Good to see Alexis Dang in Parliament!” a Facebook user added.

On YouTube, many commenters have also praised Ms Dang, using such words as “genuine,” “sincere,” and “capable” to describe her.

One wrote, “She has the credentials to join PAP and take the easy route, but she chose to join the opposition instead, fighting an uphill battle. Respect.”

“Another credible opposition. Vote Alexis into parliament,” a commenter wrote.

“She spoke her mind. An agent of change for a better society for all citizens. She is passionate [about] change,” a YouTube user noted.

And yes, her looks continue to draw attention from supporters.

“Your prettiness is beyond the scope of vocabulary on planet Earth,” wrote one enthusiastically.

When one wrote, “Chio max, but besides pretty, got substance leh. Please vote for her…,” others joked that they should have written “Should be chio pro max” or even “chio pro max 1TB.” /TISG

