Sylvia Lim: ‘Every GE is a battle for hearts and minds’

SINGAPORE: On Day 2 of this year’s campaign period, Workers’ Party (WP) chief Sylvia Lim noted in a social media post that “Every GE is a battle for hearts and minds.”

This is probably why some big guns for the WP were brought out to lend their star power to some of the party’s younger candidates, as Ms Lim showed in her Thursday (Apr 24) Instagram post.

“Today, retired MPs Low Thia Khiang and Png Eng Huat were on the campaign trail with us at Aljunied and Sengkang,” she wrote, sharing some photos of Mr Low and Mr Png at Aljunied with the WP teams.

Meanwhile, WP secretary-general Pritam Singh, who had delivered a rousing speech at the party’s first rally for the voters of Sengkang GRC, Punggol GRC, and Jalan Kayu SMC on Thursday night, posted a photo of himself in front of the very large crowd that showed up.

He thanked the party’s supporters for their enthusiastic support at the rally, as well as the volunteers who had organized the event. Mr Singh also had a special shout-out for the police, who had to control vehicle access to Anchorvale Crescent due to the large crowd present at the rally.

Although he had a late night, the WP Chief was up and about on Friday morning, holding a team huddle with the WP volunteers at Serangoon, who had met with residents who had breakfast in the area.

“Grateful to all new volunteers for signing up and joining Team WP, and a special thank you to all the WP volunteers who were busy helping residents and voters access the muddy field and helping everyone get home safe. You rock!” he wrote.

Yee Jenn Jong, who leads the WP slate contesting at East Coast GRC, had been the first speaker at last night’s rally. He shared his speech over social media, and towards the end, he said, “The party has had its fair share of ups and downs in recent years. I am proud to say that I am part of a team that, when the going gets tough, we step up, just like now.”

He Ting Ru, who hopes to serve again as MP for Sengkang for the coming years, wrote after the rally that she was “honoured and humbled to be with you tonight. Thank you for giving #TeamSengkang strength.”

Her teammate at Sengkang, Louis Chua, wrote, “What a rally!” and added that what moved him the most, aside from the passion and conviction of his fellow candidates, was the “the strong show of support by Singaporeans of all ages… who came all the way down to the rally despite a livestream made available, undaunted by the crowds and the muddy fields, and patiently helped each other throughout the whole session.”

The party’s new candidates shared that they had also been energized by the rally. Eileen Chong, who is part of the WP’s Tampines slate, emceed the event.

Afterward, she wrote, “I hope that you, like me, left feeling a little more hopeful about the Singapore of tomorrow that we can build together.”

As for WP candidate for Punggol Jackson Au, who had referenced the hit “Game of Thrones” TV series in his speech, he wrote that while the occasion had been nerve-wracking, he was “deeply encouraged by the turnout—and by how many residents and supporters showed up with conviction to listen.

“I hope my first-ever political speech, about Choosing Hope, Not Fear, resonated with fellow Singaporeans. Listening back, I realise I may have spoken a little too loudly (feedback taken), but every word came from the heart. More than anything, I hope it showed that all of us can become the change we want to see.” /TISG

