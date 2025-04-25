Friday, April 25, 2025
27.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
WP screengrab/ Pritam Singh
Singapore PoliticsWP
3 min.Read

Sylvia Lim: ‘Every GE is a battle for hearts and minds’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: On Day 2 of this year’s campaign period, Workers’ Party (WP) chief Sylvia Lim noted in a social media post that “Every GE is a battle for hearts and minds.”

This is probably why some big guns for the WP were brought out to lend their star power to some of the party’s younger candidates, as Ms Lim showed in her Thursday (Apr 24) Instagram post.

“Today, retired MPs Low Thia Khiang and Png Eng Huat were on the campaign trail with us at Aljunied and Sengkang,” she wrote, sharing some photos of Mr Low and Mr Png at Aljunied with the WP teams.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, WP secretary-general Pritam Singh, who had delivered a rousing speech at the party’s first rally for the voters of Sengkang GRC, Punggol GRC, and Jalan Kayu SMC on Thursday night, posted a photo of himself in front of the very large crowd that showed up.

FB screengrab/ Pritam Singh

He thanked the party’s supporters for their enthusiastic support at the rally, as well as the volunteers who had organized the event. Mr Singh also had a special shout-out for the police, who had to control vehicle access to Anchorvale Crescent due to the large crowd present at the rally.

Although he had a late night, the WP Chief was up and about on Friday morning, holding a team huddle with the WP volunteers at Serangoon, who had met with residents who had breakfast in the area.

“Grateful to all new volunteers for signing up and joining Team WP, and a special thank you to all the WP volunteers who were busy helping residents and voters access the muddy field and helping everyone get home safe. You rock!” he wrote.

- Advertisement -

Yee Jenn Jong, who leads the WP slate contesting at East Coast GRC, had been the first speaker at last night’s rally. He shared his speech over social media, and towards the end, he said, “The party has had its fair share of ups and downs in recent years. I am proud to say that I am part of a team that, when the going gets tough, we step up, just like now.”

FB screengrab/ Yee Jenn Jong

He Ting Ru, who hopes to serve again as MP for Sengkang for the coming years, wrote after the rally that she was “honoured and humbled to be with you tonight. Thank you for giving #TeamSengkang strength.”

FB screengrab/ He Ting Ru

Her teammate at Sengkang, Louis Chua, wrote, “What a rally!” and added that what moved him the most, aside from the passion and conviction of his fellow candidates, was the “the strong show of support by Singaporeans of all ages… who came all the way down to the rally despite a livestream made available, undaunted by the crowds and the muddy fields, and patiently helped each other throughout the whole session.”

FB screengrab/ Louis Chua

The party’s new candidates shared that they had also been energized by the rally. Eileen Chong, who is part of the WP’s Tampines slate, emceed the event.

- Advertisement -

Afterward, she wrote, “I hope that you, like me, left feeling a little more hopeful about the Singapore of tomorrow that we can build together.”

FB screengrab/ Eileen Chong

As for WP candidate for Punggol Jackson Au, who had referenced the hit “Game of Thrones” TV series in his speech, he wrote that while the occasion had been nerve-wracking, he was “deeply encouraged by the turnout—and by how many residents and supporters showed up with conviction to listen.

FB screengrab/ Jackson Au

“I hope my first-ever political speech, about Choosing Hope, Not Fear, resonated with fellow Singaporeans. Listening back, I realise I may have spoken a little too loudly (feedback taken), but every word came from the heart. More than anything, I hope it showed that all of us can become the change we want to see.” /TISG

Read also: Low Thia Khiang, Png Eng Huat lend star power to WP campaign on the ground on Day 2

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Singapore Politics

WP’s Jalan Kayu candidate Andre Low trends online after talking about Income-Allianz deal during rally

0
SINGAPORE: For some moments on Thursday night, the candidate...
Sports

Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee to accept new challenge in his 2025 London Marathon debut

0
INTERNATIONAL: Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee is set to...

Topics

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

James Gomez: The academic, activist, and opposition voice contesting Sembawang GRC in GE2025

0
SINGAPORE: As Singapore gears up for the General Election...

Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter of time before they are...

0
SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee...

Hash browns and green bean soup: Singaporeans share memories of growing up poor

0
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who experienced poverty during their childhood came...

Changi Beach reopens for water activities after Johor oil spill clean-up, says NEA

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Beach has officially reopened for swimming and...

Business

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore