Transport Minister slammed for urging young Singaporeans to not fear uncertainty and walk a new road

SINGAPORE: People’s Action Party (PAP) Minister Jeffrey Siow has come under fire from some Singaporeans after remarks he made in a recent interview encouraging young people to embrace uncertainty and pursue unconventional career paths.

Speaking to CNA, Mr Siow said young Singaporeans should not view uncertainty as something to fear but rather as an opportunity to forge new paths. The Acting Minister for Transport, who also co-chairs the Government’s Economic Strategy Review (ESR) committee on Global Competitiveness, urged youths to move beyond traditional career routes and seize opportunities in emerging industries.

He argued that adapting to a rapidly changing economy requires more than simply acquiring new skills. Instead, he suggested that workers may need to fundamentally reinvent themselves to stay relevant as economic strategies evolve.

While Mr Siow emphasised that the Government remains committed to supporting workers and businesses through challenging global conditions, his comments sparked a wave of criticism online.

Many critics focused on what they saw as a disconnect between the minister’s own career trajectory and the realities faced by ordinary Singaporeans navigating an increasingly uncertain job market.

Mr Siow spent more than two decades in the civil service before entering politics. A recipient of a Public Service Commission scholarship, he attended Cornell University and subsequently built a 24-year career across various government agencies. During that time, he served as Principal Private Secretary to former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and sat on the boards of several statutory bodies.

He was also the most senior civil servant among a group of public officers who resigned from the civil service shortly before the 2025 General Election. He was later fielded as a PAP candidate in Minister Tan See Leng’s team on Nomination Day and entered Parliament after the team secured victory. Within days, he was appointed to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s Cabinet.

Against that backdrop, some Singaporeans questioned whether someone they perceive as having enjoyed a stable and protected career path is well-positioned to advise young workers to embrace uncertainty.

Several commenters described Mr Siow as an example of what is commonly referred to in Singapore political discourse as a “Minister-in-Waiting” or MIW. The term is often used to refer to younger politicians and senior civil servants who are perceived to be groomed for future ministerial appointments and leadership positions.

Facebook user Hillary Yeo was among those who criticised the minister’s remarks, describing him as a “man who spent 24 years on Singapore’s most well-paved road (telling) young Singaporeans not to fear uncertainty and walk a new one.”

Others were even more direct in their criticism.

One commenter called the minister a “joker,” arguing that his comments demonstrated how “out of touch” he appeared to be with the struggles faced by ordinary Singaporeans.

Another netizen challenged Mr Siow to experience the realities of the private-sector job market, writing, “Talk is free. Why doesn’t he resign and apply for a job outside and fight for jobs with foreigners?”

A second commenter echoed that sentiment, saying, “Seriously though, talking the talk is way easier than actually walking the walk. Maybe we should switch roles for a bit and see how it feels on the other side. It’s all about putting our money where our mouth is, right?”

The discussion also took on a political dimension, with some commenters linking Mr Siow’s remarks to broader concerns about the ruling party and Singapore’s political leadership.

One commenter wrote, “He is right about unpaved roads. That’s why it’s time to vote the PAP out. We have to be brave and walk the unpaved road. Only then will we really be able to change Singapore for the better.”