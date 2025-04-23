Wednesday, April 23, 2025
29.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Lim Tean - Peoples Voice
Lim Tean - Peoples Voice. Photo: Facebook screengrab / Peoplesvoicesg
Featured NewsSingapore Politics
1 min.Read

Peoples Voice chief confirms he is fronting three-cornered contest for Potong Pasir

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Peoples Voice (PV) party chief Lim Tean has confirmed to the press that he intends to contest Potong Pasir Single Member Constituency (SMC) in what will be a three-cornered contest.

He is expected to face off against Alex Yeo, one of the unsuccessful People’s Action Party (PAP) candidates for Aljunied GRC in the 2020 election, as well as longtime Singapore People’s Party (SPP) member Williamson Lee.

Appearing near the nomination centre at Kong Hwa School this morning (April 23), Mr Lim told reporters that he has set his sights on Potong Pasir. He had also written on Facebook:

“Personally, I shall ask the residents of Potong Pasir for the greatest honour to be their elected Member of Parliament. Potong Pasir SMC is a historical constituency in opposition political history, and I hope to live up to the legacy of the legendary Chiam See Tong.”

- Advertisement -

He, however, does not appear to have Mr Chiam’s blessing to contest his former ward.

Mr Chiam made history in 1984 when he won Potong Pasir and became Singapore’s second elected opposition MP after the late Mr J.B. Jeyaretnam. He held Potong Pasir for 27 years, from 1984 to 2011.

Mr Chiam’s party, the SPP, only lost Potong Pasir SMC to the ruling party in the 2011 general election when Mr Chiam took the risk of leaving his seat to lead a team contesting a Group Representation Constituency (GRC) – a gamble that did not pay off.

Since 2011, the SPP has been faithfully walking the ground and has contested Potong Pasir SMC in every election, including this one. The party plans to field longtime Central Executive Committee (CEC) member Williamson Lee to carry on the fight for Potong Pasir this year.

- Advertisement -

Given the SPP’s longstanding presence in the ward, Mr Lim’s decision to contest Potong Pasir comes as a shock to some opposition supporters. His party is no stranger to three-cornered contests, although the efficacy of this strategy remains to be proven.

In the 2020 general election, he fielded a team to contest Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC in a three-corner fight, despite criticism over the fact that the Singapore Democratic Alliance had worked the ground there for years. The PV team was the only party to lose their deposit in that race, and some critics criticised the party for splitting the vote share the SDA may have achieved.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Meet Singapore’s newest flexible work tribe: From data analysts to architects, and beauticians

0
SINGAPORE: According to the latest data from Indeed Hiring...

GE2025: RDU wins praise for ceding Jalan Kayu after WP requests the ward

0
SINGAPORE: In a surprising shift from its earlier stance,...

Mediacorp honours the quiet power of Puan Noor Aishah

0
SINGAPORE: A beloved humanitarian who touched the lives of...

Gov’t scrambles to shield businesses as US tariff shockwaves hit—new taskforce deployed in 3-front strategy

0
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce (SERT) was launched...

Business

Singapore Politics

GE2025: Andre Low confirmed as WP pick for Jalan Kayu

0
SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) new face Andre Low has...

GE2025: RDU fields Kala Manickam in Jurong Central SMC, switches Emily Woo to Holland-Bukit Timah team, after surprise WP appearance in Jalan Kayu

0
SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) appears to have chosen...

GE2025: RDU wins praise for ceding Jalan Kayu after WP requests the ward

0
SINGAPORE: In a surprising shift from its earlier stance,...

Jamus Lim: I am not a natural-born politician

0
SINGAPORE: In the run-up to the General Election (GE)...

© The Independent Singapore