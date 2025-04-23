Thursday, April 24, 2025
26.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photos from Facebook
Singapore Politics
2 min.Read

‘This morning’s developments have been wild,’ commenters say of Nomination Day twists and surprises

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Nomination Day for this year’s polls has been particularly exciting, with a number of twists, turns, and surprises that appear to have caught many Singaporeans off guard.

For the first time since 2011, there has been a walkover, with the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) slate at the newly minted Marine Parade-Bradell Heights Group Representation Constituency (GRC) going uncontested. It had been previously thought that The Workers’ Party (WP) would field a team there, given that it had won 57.74% in the last election and that its members have been active on the ground for many years.

WP chief Pritam Singh explained why the party chose the  “very difficult decision” not to contest: “to give our candidates the best chance of electoral success, the party must focus its best efforts this GE (General Election) on a smaller number of constituencies than we would have hoped to contest.”

The move of Manpower Minister Tan See Leng from Marine Parade to lead the PAP slate at Chua Chu Kang, as well as that of Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who had been at Chua Chu Kang since 2011, to East Coast GRC. Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong was moved from Marine Parade GRC to anchor the PAP team at Jurong GRC, where he will be up against The Workers’ Party’s rising star Harpreet Singh, a Senior Counsel of the Supreme Court.

- Advertisement -

Perhaps less surprising were the announcements from Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean that they were stepping down, especially since the two men have served Singapore for many years now.

As for the opposition Workers’ Party, it showed a few strategic moves of its own, fielding Aljunied MP and party vice-chair Faisal Manap to lead the slate at Tampines GRC, where there will be a four-cornered fight as the National Solidarity Party and the People’s Power Party are also fielding candidates to challenge the incumbent PAP team.

“This morning’s developments have been wild. Truly jaw-dropping moves from all sides,” wrote a Reddit user.

Commenting on the last-minute candidates, another wrote, “If the political parties have to resort to swapping around chess pieces last minute to dodge or counter, they don’t deserve the votes of the people they are supposed to represent and fight for. This is not a game of cards, and the average person can see and know that the joker being swapped in has never been present in their GRC/SMC before.”

- Advertisement -

“I think we need to vote for the voice that can best represent the people in Parliament as well as the person who has been walking the ground and connecting with ordinary folk,” one wrote.

As for the walkover in Marine Parade-Bradell Heights, a Reddit user wrote that while they understood where the WP chief was coming from, he/she added, “I wish I had the chance to vote.”

Another appeared to feel the same way, writing, “This would’ve been my first time voting smh.”

“In hindsight, having multi-corner fights are better than walkovers,” chimed in another. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Read also: After 10 years, PAP wins a seat by walkover as WP declines to pursue Marine Parade

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

In the Hood

Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter of time before they are...

0
SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee...
PAP

DPM Gan Kim Yong moved from CCK GRC to Punggol GRC

0
SINGAPORE: A veteran in an unfamiliar battleground, Deputy Prime...

Topics

In the Hood

Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter of time before they are...

0
SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee...
PAP

DPM Gan Kim Yong moved from CCK GRC to Punggol GRC

0
SINGAPORE: A veteran in an unfamiliar battleground, Deputy Prime...
In the Hood

Hash browns and green bean soup: Singaporeans share memories of growing up poor

0
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who experienced poverty during their childhood came...
Featured News

GE2025: Sembawang GRC faces three-way contest among PAP, SDP, and NSP

0
SINGAPORE: In what is shaping up to be one...
Singapore News

Changi Beach reopens for water activities after Johor oil spill clean-up, says NEA

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Beach has officially reopened for swimming and...
Featured News

GE2025: Dr Chee secures clean fight with Poh Li San in Sembawang West SMC

0
SINGAPORE: The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown...
Sports

ACL 2 final: Sailors and Sharjah locked in dispute over Jalan Besar Stadium

0
SINGAPORE: The stage is set for a historic Asian...
In the Hood

‘Cannot even shower in peace in the morning’: Girl says her 60 y/o father turns off the heater and lights while she showers because...

0
https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1k4hwv7/cannot_even_shower_in_peace_in_the_morning/ SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old girl took to social media on...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter of time before they are...

0
SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee...

Hash browns and green bean soup: Singaporeans share memories of growing up poor

0
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who experienced poverty during their childhood came...

Changi Beach reopens for water activities after Johor oil spill clean-up, says NEA

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Beach has officially reopened for swimming and...

‘Cannot even shower in peace in the morning’: Girl says her 60 y/o father turns off the heater and lights while she showers because...

0
https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1k4hwv7/cannot_even_shower_in_peace_in_the_morning/ SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old girl took to social media on...

Business

Singapore financial services professionals see 25% bonus jump

0
SINGAPORE: Bonuses for financial services (FS) professionals in Singapore...

33 yo woman earning S$15k/month says she’s burnt out and thinking of taking a year off

0
SINGAPORE: Teetering on the edge of burnout, a 33-year-old...

‘Ageism is real’: Man in his late 30s says employers prioritise young applicants over qualifications

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man in his late 30s took...

CIMB commits RM10 billion to power cross-border growth in Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone

0
MALAYSIA: CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has committed RM10 billion...

Singapore Politics

DPM Gan Kim Yong moved from CCK GRC to Punggol GRC

0
SINGAPORE: A veteran in an unfamiliar battleground, Deputy Prime...

GE2025: Sembawang GRC faces three-way contest among PAP, SDP, and NSP

0
SINGAPORE: In what is shaping up to be one...

GE2025: Dr Chee secures clean fight with Poh Li San in Sembawang West SMC

0
SINGAPORE: The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown...

GE2025: Paul Tambyah challenges Liang Eng Hwa again at Bukit Panjang SMC

0
SINGAPORE: Perhaps the second time Paul Tambyah faces off...

© The Independent Singapore