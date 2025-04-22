Woman says she found receipt under rice and vegetables in her food order

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media with the complaint that she had found a receipt under a pile of rice and vegetables included in her order.

On the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group page on Monday (Apr 21), the woman wrote that she had placed her order via a food delivery service to the Tampines Hub outlet of Thunder Tea Rice.

The post author appealed to Thunder Tea Rice to “please look into the hygiene and food safety of this outlet!!” She said she was “very shocked to find receipts underneath the base of thunder rice ordered. The receipt is well hidden underneath the pile of rice and vegetables”.

She added that the rice appeared to have been left over from the day before, as it was “cold and hard to digest”.

The woman posted several photos, with a number of them showing a receipt mixed in with a food order. In one caption, she wrote, “Rice still sticking onto the receipt at the base of the food.”

She also posted a picture of a disposable bowl with a receipt at the bottom along with some grains of rice. Under a picture of an egg dish, she wrote, “Foreign unchewable object found in egg too! Omg!”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post author, as well as to Thunder Tea Rice, for further comments or updates.

One netizen commenting on the post, shared by some group members, wrote that the post author could send feedback to the Singapore Food Agency, which is under the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment. It oversees food safety and security in Singapore.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time someone has found a foreign object in their food. It happens from time to time.

In October, a woman posted a picture of an unwanted object in her ordered meal and called herself “lucky” that she did not eat it. Her food, which she had bought at the Sembawang MRT, appeared to contain a piece of metal.

Commenters on this particular photo said the piece might have come from a scrubbing ball or pad used for washing plates or cooking pans. One noted these pieces can easily break off when the scrubber has been used too many times and is worn out.

This does not only happen in Singapore, however. In September, a customer at a Sam’s Club in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, discovered a human tooth embedded in a mooncake she had purchased. The incident, which quickly gained attention after the woman shared a video on Douyin, sparked an investigation into the US supermarket chain’s food safety practices.

