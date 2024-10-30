SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to post a photo of an unwanted object in her ordered meal, calling herself “lucky” that she did not eat it.

In an Oct 30 (Wednesday) post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, Charmer Gay Agudo Sumogat also said she is “now scared to buy food outside.”

Ms Charmer added that she was posting for awareness only so people would be careful when eating the food they buy. “I’m not here to complain,” she wrote, “I just want to share an awareness.”

In an answer to a question from a commenter, she added she had bought the food at Sembawang MRT.

The post contains three pictures. The first two show a partially eaten chicken leg and fried rice meal. The final photo, however, shows a hand with a forefinger holding up what appears to be a piece of metal.

Commenters on this particular photo said the piece may have come from a scrubbing ball or pad used for washing plates or cooking pans.

One noted these pieces can easily break off when the scrubber has been used too many times and is worn out.

Finding foreign objects in food is, unfortunately, not that uncommon.

In another comment, Ms Charmer posted a photo of such a scrubber and wrote, “This is steel wool or metal scrubber pieces can cause mechanical damage to the esophagus, stomach, or intestines.”

A physician online has said there is a risk of injury or irritation to the digestive tract when a person has swallowed part of a steel wool scrubber, and those who think they’ve done so should monitor for symptoms such as nausea, abdominal pain, or vomiting.

If these persist or grow severe, then medical help should be sought.

Nevertheless, swallowed objects usually make it to a person’s stomach and are passed through their stool in two to three days.

Other commenters on Ms Charmer’s post have said the same thing has happened to them.

A number of group members, however, said that this affirms their choice to cook at home, as they can be assured of the quality and cleanliness of the meals they prepare themselves.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Ms Charmer for further comments or updates. /TISG

