Customer upset after finding wire mesh in dish at Zi Char stall

SINGAPORE: After a woman discovered a piece of wire mesh in her meal from a Zi Char stall, she wrote that she counted herself lucky that it was found just as they wanted to serve her 94-year-old grandfather.

Ms Kerlyn Ong wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (June 18) that she and some family members went to the newly-opened Hong Kong Street Long Ji 香港街龍記 at Elias Mall the previous afternoon at around 5:30.

It was the first time she had been to the Zi Char stall.

“Little did we expect to receive such a ‘welcome gift’ when the food is served. Found a strain of wire mesh from scourer steel wire mesh in our 一品锅! Count ourself lucky to have seen it when we wanted to scoop the dish for my 94 year old grandpa,” wrote Ms Ong.

She attached several pictures to her post, including a photo of the pot where the piece of wire was found.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Ong for further comment.

One netizen remarked how lucky it was that the wire was visible; otherwise, someone from their party would have consumed it.

But Ms Ong explained that the wire had been underneath the other ingredients in the pot. “I scoop away the prawns and vegetables then saw the steel wire. Lucky my grandpa don’t take prawns otherwise that piece of fish and prawns will just be served on his plate.”

She added in another comment that the management did not apologise to them.

Another netizen encouraged her to report the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) “otherwise all these stuff will continue to appear at other places and other times.”

