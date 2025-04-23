Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Screengrab from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYw1rX7J4p8
PAP
2 min.Read

DPM Gan Kim Yong moved from CCK GRC to Punggol GRC

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso
SINGAPORE: A veteran in an unfamiliar battleground, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong is leading the People’s Action Party (PAP) team in the newly formed four-member Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC), leaving behind Chua Chu Kang GRC, where he served as a Member of Parliament for 14 years.

Gan’s entry into Chua Chu Kang remained a closely guarded secret until Nomination Day on Wednesday (Apr 23).

The DPM arrived at the nomination centre in Yusof Ishak Secondary School in Punggol Central at approximately 11.30 a.m. to hand in his nomination papers for Punggol GRC.

The other members of the PAP team in the GRC are Dr Janil Puthucheary, Sun Xueling, and Yeo Wan Ling.

Until Nomination Day, several assumptions abounded about who would anchor the PAP slate for Punggol GRC.

With 123,557 voters, Punggol GRC was created after the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee recommended carving it out from the Punggol estates in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and merging it with Punggol West SMC.

Piquantly, the veteran Gan will be facing a team of newbies.

The PAP will be challenged by the Workers’ Party, which is fielding newcomers Harpreet Singh, Jackson Aw, Siti Alia Abdul Rahim Mattar, and Alexis Dang.

As Mr Gan addressed his supporters, he clarified that the election will all be about the future of Singapore as a nation and for the betterment of the lives of thousands of young Singaporeans. “We are facing challenges; our economy and our jobs are at stake, but we believe that if we work together, work as a team, we will overcome these challenges,” Mr Gan emphasised.

He likewise talked to the media and said that while he is new to the Punggol GRC, he vows to learn fast and learn as fast as he can.

According to Dr Janil, the PAP team is capable of bringing good jobs to the Punggol Digital District, can very well deal with transport-related problems in Punggol, and can maintain the cleanliness and safety of the estate.

Immediately after the confirmation of his candidacy, Mr Gan assured supporters that his team would continue to offer sincere hard work to gain the trust and confidence of the people and “to continue to serve you for the next five years and secure a better future,” he added.

Many reporters inquired about the reasons that prodded the surprise move, how the decision was made and when it was made.

Mr Gan responded that whenever the team makes a deployment, it is always a consideration made by party leadership based on numerous factors. He made it clear that the residents are always decisive factors. “Plans are always made depending on availability of candidates; we always need to make the adjustments,” he further explained.

