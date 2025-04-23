Thursday, April 24, 2025
YT screencapture
‘He has a national campaign to run’ — PM Wong left nomination centre “unexpectedly” without speaking to media

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: CNA has reported that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong left the nomination centre today (April 23) “unexpectedly,” without speaking to the press, in a departure from convention.

The PM, who will be defending his Marsiling-Yew Tee ward, reiterated the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) stance that this election is a critical one when he delivered his balcony speech after nominations.

He said, “We are in a changed world with turbulence all around. So there is much at stake in this election. Your votes will determine your future and your children’s future.”

According to CNA, the PM “unexpectedly walked past without stopping and did not address the media” after the speech while the press was interviewing another PAP team.

PM Wong’s teammate, Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad, apparently explained to the press that Mr Wong left without stopping for the media as “the prime minister has a national campaign to run.”

This election, which will take place on May 3, is widely expected to be a referendum on PM Wong and his team of PAP fourth-generation leaders. It is the first election held since Mr Wong became Singapore’s premier, and all eyes are watching to see how well his team will perform and whether he will receive a resounding mandate from voters.

