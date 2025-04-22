He Ting Ru on new WP candidate Michael Thng: About time he #SteppedUp!

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Over the past few days, The Workers’ Party’s (WP) He Ting Ru has been hyping the party’s new candidates in the run-up to the May 3 polls, and on Apr 21, Michael Thng got his turn.

Mr Thng, 37, who was introduced by WP chief Pritam Singh and party chair Sylvia Lim in the final day of candidate introductions on Sunday (Apr 19), has been the recipient of positive buzz, especially since reports have pointed out that he has a master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School.

While this is his first time as a candidate for Member of Parliament (MP), his history with the WP dates back 15 years, which means he and Ms He started volunteering with the party around the same time.

In a social media post, she wrote that when she began with the MP, Mr Thng was one of the first people she met.

“I was always struck by his passion for Singapore, for our democratic processes, and how despite spending much time in the US, he would always fly back to be involved in election campaigns,” wrote Ms He, adding that Mr Thng had gone with her when she contested at Marine Parade for GE2015 and then again at Sengkang for GE2020.

Importantly, he has also been helping the WP with policy work for more than 10 years.

“Passionate about improving policies that ensure no one is left behind—such as housing policy for singles and systematic support for single parents—Michael’s voice is one Singapore needs in Parliament now,” she wrote.

Mr Thng gave the public a glimpse into his journey in a Facebook post on April 19, when he wrote about a moment in 2006 that appeared to have changed his life. He wrote that his worldview shifted when he attended a WP rally, as he saw the faces of attendees showing both hope and hopelessness.

“That moment planted a question I’ve carried with me ever since: How did we get here, and what kind of Singapore must we build to create a more inclusive future?” he added.

In the time that followed, as he volunteered with the WP, he wrote that he “saw firsthand the real burdens many Singaporeans shoulder—and how too often, these challenges go unanswered. Infinitely solvable problems are held back by blind spots in policymaking that stifle progress.

“We’re a generation searching for hope for a different way forward but resigned to the reality we are in. I’ve felt it too—that quiet acceptance: ‘What to do… gahmen like that lor.‘”

Singapore’s society is becoming more complex, with people’s needs becoming more urgent, which is the reason for more participation in Parliament.

“But that won’t happen if 30–40% of Singaporeans who vote opposition continue to be represented by just 5–10% of seats in Parliament. It’s not sustainable. Participation must be inspired, not simply required. That’s why I’m stepping up,” he added.

Mr Thng wrote that he wants to help build a Parliament that is more reflective of the diversity of thought in Singapore and where different policy approaches are valued and not just tolerated, and “where every Singaporean feels they belong in the conversation—and are part of shaping it.”

He added that Singapore has already seen the effect of “meaningful WP representation,” which includes, “building momentum for greater housing access for singles, growing support and recognition for single mothers, and germinating the idea of unemployment insurance that has recently come alive in the form of the JobSeeker Support Scheme—just to name a few.”

“Representation isn’t just symbolic—it does shape outcomes,” Mr Thng wrote, inviting Singaporeans to share their thoughts and tell me what matters to them.

“I’ll be better for it—and so will Singapore.” /TISG

