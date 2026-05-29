// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, May 29, 2026
29.2 C
Singapore
type here...
(Photo: Screengrab from Matsunaga Seika)
Business
1 min.Read

Matsunaga Seika plans Singapore flagship store as part of Southeast Asia expansion

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

While the trend among some homegrown manufacturers in Singapore is to shift production to Malaysia, Japanese snack maker Matsunaga Seika is moving towards the city-state, as it plans to open a directly operated store here by around 2028.

The company, known for its Shiruko Sand toasted biscuits with red bean paste, said the city-state will serve as its regional hub as it expands across Southeast Asia.

There’s no exact location for the flagship store yet, but company president Kunihiro Matsunaga told Nikkei Asia that they intend to open it in “the very best location”.

The company believes it can compete with local players, given the lack of direct rivals making similar Japanese-style biscuits.

A sales base will also be established in Singapore, as the company looks to build its presence here, aiming to promote the snack brand to neighbouring Thailand and Vietnam and eventually the US.

After gaining brand recognition through its Singapore flagship store, it also plans to expand into wider retail channels.

The snack maker is leaning into its overseas expansion and stronger retail operations to reach sales of 10 billion yen (S$80.2 million) by 2032, up from 3.4 billion yen last year. Of this, about two billion yen is expected to come from overseas markets as it ramps up exports, starting with Southeast Asia. /TISG

Read also: ‘I try my best to support locals but sometimes they don’t make it easy to’: Netizen reacts to rapid expansion of Chinese F&B brands in Singapore

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Business

‘Moving operations to Johor makes strong commercial sense’: Analysts say Singapore manufacturers shifting to Malaysia is not new but accelerating

SINGAPORE: Some Singaporeans online have raised concerns over a growing trend of homegrown food and beverage manufacturers shifting production across the Causeway, after companies such as Yeo’s, Ti...
Singapore News

Shangri-La Dialogue security operations: Police advise motorists to avoid roads near Shangri-La Singapore from May 28 to 31

Motorists, hotel guests and drone operators face tighter controls as global defence leaders gather in Singapore this weekend

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks