‘I’m constantly on edge here’: Local woman says life in Singapore feels like a ‘pressure cooker’ compared with living overseas

SINGAPORE: Is life in Singapore really as draining as some people make it out to be? One local recently took to social media to share how differently she feels living here compared with when she was based overseas.

In her post on a local forum, she said that when she was based abroad, though she did not say where, she always seemed to have the time and energy to go out, even after a full day of work.

Since moving back to Singapore, however, things have felt different. On her days off, she now finds herself staying indoors more often than not.

Work has changed, too. She shared that in her previous job, she could finish a long shift and still be up for dinner, drinks, or meeting friends afterwards. In Singapore, even after working just half a day, she often feels like heading straight home and calling it a day.

Wondering if others felt the same way, she asked whether anyone else felt as though they were living in a “pressure cooker” in Singapore.

“When I compare my time living overseas to living in Singapore, I can’t help but feel constantly on edge here, even though my lifestyle has been largely the same in both places,” she said.

“I’m not sure if it’s the pace of life, the environment, or something else entirely, but I’ve definitely noticed this difference in myself. Does anyone else in Singapore feel the same way?”

“Singapore is a pressure cooker.”

In the thread, many users agreed that life in the city-state often feels more “intense” and mentally exhausting than in many other countries. They attributed this to the hot weather, the sardine-can population density, the wallet-crushing cost of living, and, of course, their coworkers.

One commenter shared, “I experience the same. I guess it’s just the overcrowdedness and weather—overseas (Middle East), I could drive out for a seaside view or at a park and have a sandwich and tea. The weather would be nice at night, and there would not be many people around. Here, I can’t even think of a place outside my home I look forward to visiting.”

Another wrote, “It’s the people. Many of the toxic ones are at work, and there’s nothing you can do. Unlike friends or spouses, whom you can choose, you can’t at work. Even outside, people are judgmental and quarrelsome.”

A third said, “Singapore is a pressure cooker. The crowdedness, building density, noise exposure, heat, long working hours, and the fact doing almost anything comes with (too often high) price tag are monitored or requires a permit…”

A fourth added, “It’s actually the weather. The hot and humid temperatures really drain you.”

In other news, a Singaporean man has sparked a lively debate online after revealing that he is still close to his ex-girlfriend’s family and may have accidentally stirred up a bit of family drama in the process.

The 25-year-old shared on Reddit that he and his girlfriend had ended their four-year relationship just two weeks earlier.

Read more: ‘Am I wrong?’: Man stays close to ex’s family after breakup and ends up exposing her alleged new romance