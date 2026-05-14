‘I try my best to support locals but sometimes they don’t make it easy to’: Netizen reacts to rapid expansion of Chinese F&B brands in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have been pushing for supporting local businesses as the kampung vibe , according to long-time residents, is fading alongside local family-run shops in the heartlands. However, a netizen argued that while he is trying to support locals, “sometimes they don’t make it easy to.”

His comment came after The Straits Times reported, citing the latest data from Market Research Singapore, that Chinese food and beverage (F&B) brands operating locally more than doubled from 32 in mid-2024 to about 85 by August 2025, the fastest foreign expansion in recent years.

In total, these brands operate more than 400 outlets in the city-state.

According to the netizen, while food from Chinese restaurants is often “aggressively salted and oiled,” he has always been “treated like royalty” there.

“Service is always top-notch, free water, etc., unlike some of your local restos that act like you owe them money. So if that’s what it takes for local restaurants or hawkers to ‘wake up their idea,’ then so be it. I try my best to support locals, but sometimes they don’t make it easy to,” he said.

Others who are not fans of Chinese food are just as impressed by their service.

Meanwhile, another commenter said he was more impressed with how their workers aren’t “jaded and sullen”.

Other commenters on r/singapore noted that while a lot of Singaporeans online complain about the rapidly growing number of Chinese restaurants in the little red dot, the story is different on the ground.

Newly opened Chinese restaurants, like the new Kao Yu restaurant at Jurong Point, as one commenter said, have long queues, mostly made up of Singaporeans. Another added that the growing presence of these restaurants is mostly because there are many Chinese people in the city-state, which means that, besides low cost, the majority have a palate that allows these establishments to flourish in the first place.

However, another remarked that perhaps local F&Bs struggle just because they don’t have the resources to compete. “Whoever brings better value will emerge the victor. Local F&B will face challenges. At the end of the day, the people will vote with their wallet,” another commenter added.

In related news, Singaporeans recently raised concerns over beauty and massage parlours taking over neighbourhood shops , saying it is not only hurting small businesses but also discouraging budding entrepreneurs.” / TISG

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