‘It kills young entrepreneurs’: Netizens raise concerns as beauty, massage parlours take over neighbourhood shops

SINGAPORE: Concerns over beauty and massage parlours taking over neighbourhood shops have surfaced online, after small business owners in Singapore shared on r/Singapore how rising rents are eating into most of their revenue, leaving them little to no profit. Many shuttered shops, they said, are increasingly being replaced by beauty and massage parlours.

One commenter said the trend is not only hurting small businesses, particularly food and beverage (F&B) shops, but also discouraging new entrepreneurs.

“It kills young entrepreneurs or any entrepreneurs trying to make a difference in the neighbourhood… because of the cost, there’s a lot of ideas that don’t generate that high of a revenue and margin to be viable,” he said, calling the trend “a cancer to neighbourhood shopping areas.”

Another added, “I don’t think we can have such entrepreneurs anymore with the killer rentals,” while a third shared that a long-running Malay stall he liked in Jurong East, known for its “sedap” curry puffs and other Malay finger food, had been replaced by hair salons.

He said, “I still miss the stall. Hope they continue their business somewhere else and are not closed permanently.”

Small business owners on the brink of closing their shops, or who have already closed, lamented similar concerns.

One who’s renting an HDB shophouse said he may have to give up the business when his lease ends this year, after his landlord sold the unit for nearly S$3 million.

“As it is, rent is taking up 40% of my revenue (not profit). But people will say, it’s supply and demand, and if you can’t keep your business afloat, you shouldn’t be doing one blah blah blah. It’s really sad when we see shops closing and being replaced by massage/beauty parlours,” he said.

Others shared rental increases of up to 120% in the span of three years, with one saying his friend’s small phone shop, which was doing rather well, had to close after the landlord doubled the rent upon lease renewal.

“All these stores cannot commercially survive with such rents and make a decent living. That’s why we see all the childhood snacks gone. Replaced with salons that do S$1 haircuts,” another added.

To curb rising rents, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling told Parliament in September that the board may acquire privately owned HDB shop units “if needed” and expand the supply of those it leases out in heartland areas.

Still, some netizens questioned how long their hard-earned money would “feed these landlords only.” / TISG

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