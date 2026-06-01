‘You job hop for 2 reasons: Better opportunities or more money’ — The reality behind job hopping in Malaysia

MALAYSIA: A recent PNB Research Institute report suggests that job hopping among young Malaysians may be less about loyalty and more about survival. The study highlighted persistent issues such as low starting salaries, job mismatches, and unclear career progression.

Quoted by The Edge, Dr Mohd Amirul Rafiq Abu Rahim, one of the authors of the report, said: “Too often, young workers are labelled as disloyal or impatient. But when wages are low, jobs do not match qualifications, and career progression is unclear, moving between jobs becomes a rational response, not a behavioural problem.”

As such, job hopping should be viewed as a symptom of labour market weaknesses rather than a personal failing.

According to the report, Gen Z workers tend to be career-conscious, opportunity-seeking, and willing to change jobs when employers cannot provide adequate pay, growth opportunities, flexibility, or meaningful career development. They also value employers who are willing to invest in their development and provide a positive working environment.

This argument is strongly reflected in online discussions, where many people openly share their reasons for job hopping.

Over on Reddit, a large number point to money as the main motivation, especially since switching jobs is often seen as the fastest way to secure a salary increase.

One user said, “You must change every year to get a salary jump yo,” reflecting a common belief that staying with the same company does not always lead to better pay. With the rising cost of living, many young workers see job hopping as a practical way to improve their financial situation.

At the same time, pay is not the only reason people leave. Workplace culture and management also play a significant role in their decisions. Some shared that poor leadership or a toxic work environment can push them to resign even if they have only been with a company for a short period.

As one commenter put it, “Depends, if management changes after the first year and the new boss is bad, you would want to resign soon too.”

Still, many agreed that salary remains the biggest factor.

“Salary low, change la. What to do? No money how to survive?” one user wrote.

Another summed it up bluntly: “You job hop for 2 reasons. Better opportunity or more money. As long as you can find someone to hire you, and it is for those reasons, go for it.”

The report highlights that reducing job hopping and early-career instability requires effort from all sides. Stakeholders need to address job quality, wages, and the alignment between education and industry needs. At the same time, Gen Z workers should continue building skills, resilience, and clearer career goals so that changing jobs becomes an intentional career move rather than a reaction to frustration or limited opportunities.

Neither side has complete control, especially given today’s uncertain economic climate. That does not mean getting everything right, but making reasonable progress over time. Ultimately, we may not be able to eliminate uncertainty, but we can manage its effects if everyone plays a part.

