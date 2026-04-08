‘JB prices almost the same as SG already’: Some say RTS Link may not pull shoppers away from SG stores

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans online shared they’re confident retail businesses in the Woodlands and Marsiling will survive even as the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link opens by the end of the year .

Responding to one who asked in r/singapore how badly the businesses there could be affected, one said, “Woodlands and Marsiling are still densely populated regions. I doubt that the businesses are going to take a huge hit,” adding that the post author must have underestimated “the laziness of Singaporeans.”

While most Singaporeans typically cross the border to shop because they can stretch their Singapore dollar in JB, one user argued, “I find JB prices almost the same as SG ones already.. So what’s the point?”

Some who have lived in both areas for years said they only cross the Causeway occasionally, as there’s really not much savings to be had.

One who lives in Marsiling said, “As someone living in Marsiling my whole life, I agree. We only take occasional trips to Malaysia for grocery runs (usually when visiting family), otherwise places like Sheng Siong suffice.”

Another commenter, who lives in Woodlands, added, “My siblings and I have never once been to JB, and I don’t think I will go even if it is more convenient. Everything I can get or do at CWP or nearby. I’m not going to spend extra time getting my lazy self from my house to Woodlands North, then go into JB (which I’m not familiar with at all, also) just to get groceries or a haircut when I can walk to CWP or the Giant next to my house and get it done. How much money can be saved honestly?”

“Haircut at a fraction of the cost? The two-way transport alone is gonna cost S$10-S$14, so might as well just go for a usual K cut or equivalent for S$12 or S$14 in SG,” a third added.

Final RTS link fare is expected to be confirmed in the second half of the year.

Despite the RTS link ride being just five minutes, many still pointed to the time-consuming commute across the Causeway, including clearing customs.

Some, however, said the trip is worthwhile for spending just a fraction on hair services like colouring, perms and rebonding, as well as for cheaper petrol prices in JB.

“I went to JB previously often because petrol was a fraction of the price in SG, so pumping a tank of petrol, a massage and a car wash cost the same as a tank of petrol in Singapore,” a commenter who previously lived in Woodlands wrote. /TISG

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