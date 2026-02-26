Johor Bahru–Singapore RTS Link 5-minute crossing with S$5–S$7 fares and 7 seconds clearance via AI e-gates to launch by end-2026

SINGAPORE: If all goes to plan, crossing from Singapore to Johor Bahru could soon take just five minutes by train. For anyone who has sat through the pain of a Causeway jam, that promise alone is enough to get attention and hope for relief.

The Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is set to begin passenger service by the end of 2026, according to a Feb 22 report by Time Out Singapore. The line will connect Woodlands North MRT station to Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru.

A five-minute ride with thousands of daily commuters

At launch, the RTS Link is expected to serve about 40,000 passengers a day. That number could rise to 140,000 over time. Estimates suggest this may account for roughly 30-40 per cent of current Causeway traffic.

The service will eventually replace the KTM Shuttle Tebrau by June 2027.

The Causeway is one of the busiest land crossings in the region. A rail link with fixed schedules could shift a large share of daily traffic off the roads. For workers and families who cross often, predictability may matter more than speed.

Immigration clearance process in seconds

Border clearance will take place at the Bukit Chagar Integrated Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQ) complex.

100 artificial intelligence-powered e-gates will be installed. Each gate is said to process travellers in about seven seconds. A single-clearance system will allow commuters to clear both Malaysian and Singapore immigration at one point, using QR-code passport clearance.

The complex will also include 10 security screening lanes and 18 baggage scanners. There will be separate lanes for travellers without luggage. If these systems work as planned, the main change will be speed and consistency. That means fewer surprises and fewer long waits.

Fares set between S$5 and S$7

The operator, RTS Operations, is a joint venture between Malaysia’s Prasarana and Singapore’s SMRT. A one-way ticket is expected to cost between S$5 and S$7. Final fares will be confirmed in the second half of 2026.

For comparison, vehicle drivers currently pay RM20 at the Causeway. Singapore’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) fee for cars will rise to S$50 per day from January 2027. Against that backdrop, the train is likely to be the cheaper option for many.

Cost, time, and stress are often the three factors commuters weigh. The RTS Link appears to be positioning itself strongly on all three.

What this means for Singaporeans and Malaysians

Singaporeans have long crossed the border for work, shopping, and short trips. Weekend queues are part of the shared memory of both cities. The RTS Link signals a relief alternative to road-heavy with rail-light travel. It also reflects closer cross-border coordination, especially in immigration processing.

Ahead of the opening, visitors can head to the Project Information Centre near Bukit Chagar. Interactive kiosks and virtual walkthroughs explain how the station and clearance system will work.

The final test will be real-world demand. If daily ridership climbs as projected, the five-minute ride may become part of the routine for thousands, to and fro from both sides. For now, the end-2026 timeline offers something special for Causeway commuters: an exciting date to look forward to.