// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, February 20, 2026
28.6 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ RTS Link JB-SG
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Malaysian Transport Minister says RTS Link trips are likely to cost S$5 to S$7 one-way

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

KUALA LUMPUR: Each trip on the Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link may cost around RM15.50 to RM21.70, or S$5 to S$7, although the cost of the fares is expected to be announced later this year.

According to a report on February 13 in Sin Chew Daily, Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that while the price of the fares for the RTS Link will be higher than regular public transport fares in Kuala Lumpur, he pointed out that it will still be more cost-effective for passengers than travelling cross-border by car.

The RTS Link is expected to begin operations by the end of 2026. On February 4, the project reached a milestone when the first train arrived in Woodlands North Station for a scheduled train demo.

Each trip between Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North in Singapore is estimated to take only five minutes. More importantly, the RTS Link will be an important part of the solution to the persistent traffic problems on the Causeway between Singapore and Malaysia, which is used by approximately 300,000 people daily.

See also  Residents upset about a 24-hour coffee shop's exhaust pipe near their window, blowing into their homes and making loud noises

Mr Loke also said that the price of the fares would be set by RTS Operations, a joint venture between Prasarana Malaysia and the Singapore Mass Rapid Transit (SMRT) Corporation, but added that subsidies would not be provided by the government of Singapore.

Therefore, “the operating model must ensure sustainable development,” the Transport Minister added.

When asked if discounts would be offered for monthly passes, the New Straits Times quoted Mr Loke as saying that since Singaporean commuters will not be subsidised by Malaysian authorities, discounts would be hard to implement.

Read also: RTS Link hits major milestone as full traction power system is energised

The RTS Link has the capacity to transport around 10,000 passengers each way. The project is budgeted to cost S$3.24 billion, with Singapore taking on a 61 per cent share of the costs while Malaysia will shoulder the remaining 39 per cent.

The typical travel time between Johor Bahru and Singapore is around 25 minutes to an hour, depending on the mode of transportation, or sometimes even more, when traffic is heavy or when immigration queues are long.

See also  Malaysians working in Singapore can now apply for RON95 petrol subsidies

The Bukit Chagar Integrated Immi­gration, Customs and Qua­ran­tine (ICQ) Complex for the RTS link will have100 immigration e-gate lanes, making travel easier. /TISG

Read also: First JB–Singapore RTS train pulls into Woodlands for demonstration

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Downtown Line extension to boost north-west Singapore connectivity under S$735m project

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has recently awarded...
Singapore News

80,000 Buka Puasa refreshments to be offered at FairPrice stores this Ramadan

SINGAPORE: To support the Muslim community during Ramadan, 80,000...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Downtown Line extension to boost north-west Singapore connectivity under S$735m project

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has recently awarded...

80,000 Buka Puasa refreshments to be offered at FairPrice stores this Ramadan

SINGAPORE: To support the Muslim community during Ramadan, 80,000...

‘This is concerning,’ Report of Singaporeans in Israeli military draws response from ex-MP Amrin Amin

SINGAPORE: After a report in Al Jazeera on members...

Indian family’s annual Chinese New Year celebration wins praise as good example of racial harmony in Singapore

SINGAPORE: An Indian household’s annual Chinese New Year (CNY)...

Business

HR product manager reveals companies use AI, PIPs, and RTO mandates as an ‘excuse’ to push out employees

SINGAPORE: An HR product manager has revealed in a...

S$1.7M resale for 5-room HDB at SkyTerrace@Dawson sets Singapore record

SINGAPORE: A five-room Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat...

Singapore sets first ever sustainable aviation fuel levy, as Southeast Asia’s fuel industry grows

DELGADO Associated Press SINGAPORE, Singapore (AP) — Flying in and out of Singapore, home to Southeast Asia's busiest airport, will get slightly more expensive this year as the city state begins i...

‘It’s just fair’: Netizens defend restaurant over S$400 cancellation fee after woman cancelled Valentine’s reservation due to close relative’s death

SINGAPORE: Netizens defended a Michelin-starred restaurant after it charged...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //