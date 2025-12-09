Singaporeans need to stop ‘pwn-ing’ their fellow locals’ businesses, netizen says as residents lament fading community and familiarity in heartlands

SINGAPORE: Some long-time residents in heartland neighbourhoods have lamented the loss of the kampung vibe in Singapore as more international chain shops move in and other shop owners turn to trendy bubble tea, ice cream and baked goods to keep up with consumer preferences.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported on Saturday (Dec 6) that of the 13 residents they spoke to in the heartlands, nearly half said they had lost the charm of their neighbourhoods. Some said that it was no longer the same as before, with the sense of community and familiarity fading as small, family-run shops were replaced by newer, more commercial outlets.

Online, netizens shared similar observations, saying local shops were struggling to stay afloat due to the convenience of online businesses, while others speculated that the next generation simply does not want to continue in this line of work.

However, one said the changes weren’t just about new shops or trends but more about how Singaporeans choose, or don’t choose, to support local businesses.

“I feel Singaporeans also need to stop ‘pwn-ing’ their fellow people’s businesses,” he said, adding that locals who complain over a one- or two-per-cent price difference should start supporting homegrown shops instead of expecting them to match the prices of foreign businesses with deeper pockets.

In gaming slang, “pwn”, originally a typo for “own”, means to defeat or completely own someone.

He also compared the situation to the US, where he observed people would rather spend more to support local businesses than buy from big stores at a lower price, while pointing out that foreigners are sometimes more supportive of Singaporeans’ homegrown businesses than locals.

He said, “We have all these grants and programmes, but some people think, ‘You got a grant; surely you can give me a discount.’ People complain that the ah pek hawker raised prices, and I’ve heard people say, ‘Why do they need to raise prices when their rent is so cheap, S$100 only! So greedy!’. Like ah pek needs to live with SG’s cost of living also. Not like the ah pek is buying a GCB (or two).”

“Things like ‘supporting local’ are not always the most pragmatic or cost-efficient choice. We support foreign businesses; of course they will be everywhere,” he said, adding, “Entrepreneurship takes two hands to clap.” /TISG

