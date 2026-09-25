Whether it's on the MRT, at the salon or in a Grab ride, many Singaporeans said consideration for others goes a long way. (for illustration purposes only)

Business | 3 m read

Boundaries and balance: Is Gen Z’s new way of relaxing making way for new business ventures?

Mary Alavanza | September 25, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Gen Z, unlike previous generations, has been applauded for how they handle work—setting boundaries, standing up for work-life balance, even up to the point of refusing to climb the corporate ladder. But there’s more. They’re also found to spend hours outside of work differently, which may be making way for new business ventures. A survey by The Harris Poll published in July found that nearly nine in 10 (88%) Gen Zs actively avoid at least one social setting: hanging out in large groups (39%), staying in loud, crowded places like clubs and packed bars (38%), and spending a lot of money on a single night out (36%).

While the study highlighted that 68% of Gen Z simply cannot afford the “damage” having fun does to their wallets, with 62% avoiding weekend plans altogether, it also highlighted their shift towards “soft socialising”. About seven in 10 (73%) said they wished there were more social settings where alcohol isn't the main focus. Some 54% preferred daytime hangouts, while 69% wanted later-night options that do not feel like bars or clubs. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The report also described soft socialising as spending a day at a place with a casual, low-pressure atmosphere (76%), quieter, less overwhelming environments (76%), being able to show up without a big group (76%), shared-interest experiences (73%), not having to drink alcohol to participate (69%), or easier ways to meet new people (67%).

Seven in 10 (71%) also said they're missing the in-person experiences older generations had at their age. To keep socialising without breaking the bank, 85% found ways to spend time with their friends at a lower cost, such as hosting at home (30%). The study surveyed 4,100 US adults aged 18 and up, including 603 Gen Z respondents. While those surveyed were from the US, the same shifting habits can also be observed among young Singaporeans. A Singaporean Gen Z, who noticed similar interests among his peers, was inspired to create After Hours, Slow House—a “no agenda” space that opens once a month as a “living room” for Singaporeans—after observing that people in the city had become “more socially awkward and risk-averse”. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The idea, he told The Straits Times, came after his eight-month trip to Vietnam and China last year—an experience that let him meet people who brought him “immense joy”—and he wanted to recreate it.

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