PC components including RAM, SSDs and a graphics card displayed against a Singapore skyline and AI data centre servers

Business | 2 m read

PC prices surge up to 40% in SG as AI boom drives up cost of computer memory, storage, and GPUs amid global shortage as companies expand data centres

Nick Karean | September 16, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Average laptop prices in Singapore rose 26 per cent year-on-year to S$1,650 in the second quarter of 2026.

Gaming desktop prices climbed 39 per cent to nearly S$1,860, while gaming laptops reached about S$2,890.

IDC Asia Pacific expects PC prices to stay high through 2027, with meaningful relief unlikely until 2028 or later. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore shoppers seeking a new computer are facing a nasty surprise at the checkout, with PC prices rising by up to 40 per cent.

The increase is tied to a global shortage of key parts, especially computer memory, storage and graphics cards. AI companies are buying huge amounts of these components for data centres, placing pressure on supplies available for ordinary PCs. Singapore’s average laptop price reached S$1,650 in the second quarter of 2026, which is 26 per cent higher than a year earlier, Malay Mail reported (Sept 13), citing The Straits Times. Gaming PCs take the biggest hit Regular desktops also became 28 per cent more expensive, reaching S$1,410 on average. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Gaming desktops saw one of the sharpest increases, rising 39 per cent to almost S$1,860. Gaming laptops climbed 17 per cent to about S$2,890.

The biggest jump came from some individual components. A 32GB DDR5 RAM kit at Sim Lim Square averaged S$763 in Aug, compared with S$195 a year earlier. A 1TB solid-state drive more than doubled to S$328, while Nvidia’s 5060-series graphics cards rose 44 per cent to S$824. Retailers are feeling the squeeze The price shock has also hit Singapore’s computer shops. Four Sim Lim Square retailers said their sales had fallen between 20 per cent and 80 per cent this year. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

R Zech Laptop owner John Soroya said sales of new and refurbished computers had dropped by 80 per cent, making it harder for the shop to cover rent.

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