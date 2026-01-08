Two-thirds of Gen Z plan to switch jobs but struggle to stand out in a competitive market

SINGAPORE: About two-thirds of Gen Z professionals in Singapore plan to switch jobs in 2026, but 44% of Gen Z, along with 43% of Millennials, are unsure how to stand out in a competitive market, according to Singapore Business Review, citing a LinkedIn report.

Across generations, nearly one in three are considering moving to a different industry.

While 82% of professionals said job hunting has become more difficult, Gen Z (87.29%) reported experiencing the most pressure, compared with Boomers (84.13%), Millennials (80.69%) and Gen X (79.57%).

Recruiters, on the other hand, face similar challenges, with 74% saying finding qualified professionals has become harder over the past year, while 44% blame the lack of suitable applicants.

Still, a quarter of professionals in each generation are upskilling in AI-related skills to stay competitive, led by Gen Z, who use AI tools to draft responses, run mock interviews, and create sample work for job applications, compared to Millennials (36%), Gen X (32%), and Boomers (17%). /TISG

Read also: Tinder tops list for job seekers turning to dating apps amid tough job market

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)