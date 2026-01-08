// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 8, 2026
28.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ Shadow_of_light (for illustration purposes only)
Jobs
Less than 1 min.Read

Two-thirds of Gen Z plan to switch jobs but struggle to stand out in a competitive market

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: About two-thirds of Gen Z professionals in Singapore plan to switch jobs in 2026, but 44% of Gen Z, along with 43% of Millennials, are unsure how to stand out in a competitive market, according to Singapore Business Review, citing a LinkedIn report.

Across generations, nearly one in three are considering moving to a different industry.

While 82% of professionals said job hunting has become more difficult, Gen Z (87.29%) reported experiencing the most pressure, compared with Boomers (84.13%), Millennials (80.69%) and Gen X (79.57%).

Recruiters, on the other hand, face similar challenges, with 74% saying finding qualified professionals has become harder over the past year, while 44% blame the lack of suitable applicants.

Still, a quarter of professionals in each generation are upskilling in AI-related skills to stay competitive, led by Gen Z, who use AI tools to draft responses, run mock interviews, and create sample work for job applications, compared to Millennials (36%), Gen X (32%), and Boomers (17%). /TISG

See also  After Standard Chartered offshores jobs to India, Reddit user asks what S'poreans are doing to protect themselves

Read also: Tinder tops list for job seekers turning to dating apps amid tough job market

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //