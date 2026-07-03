Singaporeans applaud Gen Z for setting boundaries at work

SINGAPORE: Though their perspectives, and dare we say even their work ethic, may differ greatly from workers from older generations, many Singaporeans are applauding Gen Z workers for their ability to set boundaries, as well as for standing up for better work-life balance.

In an episode of CNA’s Work It podcast from earlier this week, the host, Nat Fetalvero, a millennial, sat down with CNA TODAY intern Ang Jie Chun to discuss Gen Z workplace stereotypes.

Mr Ang talked about how Gen Z has broader views because they’ve had access to much more information on how work should be, and they grew up in an environment that was much less hierarchical and where they were encouraged to speak up.

At one point, speaking for his generation, he said, “It’s not like we don’t want to be team players. It’s more like, ‘Does work really have to be like that?’”

As for the stereotype of Gen Z workers being disrespectful, he explained that some older workers may be more conservative and are just not used to younger workers speaking up, and can therefore take it personally, but it doesn’t mean Gen Z is difficult to manage.

On the contrary, Gen Z workers deeply desire mentorship.

“They want people to guide them along,” he added. This mentorship would also help close the communication gap between generations of workers.

The podcast may be viewed in full here.

Surprisingly, though such generational divides can sometimes become pile-ons where younger workers are dismissed for not conforming to expectations, commenters on YouTube and Reddit voiced admiration and support for Gen Z workers.

“I’m a millennial, and I’m with the Gen Z in this. Especially around communication, setting clear expectations, and creating a good vibe. It takes a whole generation to change old ways of doing things, and Gen Z is that driving force,” wrote a commenter on YouTube.

“Frankly, Gen Z is definitely a lot more enlightened. Gen X here. Our lives would be a lot better if we behaved like Gen Zs during our time,” added another.

Another millennial wrote that “Gen Z actually do things that millennials are afraid to do, and we start to show cracks with the toxic productivity culture. Overachiever behaviour used to be special and deserving of rewards, but if it becomes the normal expectation, everybody suffers.”

“It can be a good thing that a generation of workers is pushing against old work ethics. Many older workers believe in a work ethic that gives employers too much power and can become exploitative. Employers make workers compete in order to extract maximum value from their workers,” a YouTube user agreed.

“Maybe it’s the reset that we all need,” one suggested.

A Reddit user wrote, “As a millennial who was an exploited events AVL tech, I’m happy Gen Zs are self-respecting enough to (very literally) pick up their bags and go home than face toxicity and exploitative treatment.”

“As a millennial, I learn so many things from Gen Z. I question the need to create a work identity and seeing the accumulation of wealth and work status as a hallmark of success,” another added. /TISG

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