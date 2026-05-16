Gen Z worker says older colleagues start late and expect juniors to ‘cover’ for them

SINGAPORE: Gen Z workers are constantly getting called out online by older generations for supposedly being “difficult” and “hard to work with.” Some even call them “lazy” and “entitled.”

So one young worker was left pretty shocked after joining a company where, according to them, it was actually the older staff who seemed to be slacking off the most.

On Tuesday (May 12), the Gen Z employee shared in an online forum that the older generation in their workplace “has a worse work ethic” than they do.

According to the post, some older colleagues only start work at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., or even 12 p.m. The worker also claimed that certain project managers regularly skip meetings for projects they are meant to lead, then ask younger colleagues to attend on their behalf just to collect information for them.

On top of that, the employee said their bosses often hand out tight one or two-day deadlines, while taking weeks to complete their own tasks.

“People my generation do it too, but isn’t the older generation supposed to be better?” the worker wrote.

They added, “I’m ’97, so technically Gen Z. I’m supposed to be the generation people flame for bad work ethic, right?”

Wondering whether this was just a problem at their company or something more common in Singapore workplaces, the employee asked others for their thoughts.

“Is it just me, and should I change companies, or is it a whole SG thing?” they asked. “I thought we’re all supposed to be working very, very hard ‘cause we might lose our jobs tomorrow?”

“I believe this is a work culture thing”

In the comments section, one user who identified themselves as a millennial said their generation faced the exact same kind of criticism when they first entered the workforce.

“I’m a millennial, we were flamed just as badly as you were when we first got to working age,” they wrote. “This is just an old people’s mindset. Change companies; you’ll not get far where you are.”

Another commenter felt the problem was not really about age at all, but more about a lack of accountability within the workplace.

“This is not the norm for older or younger generations. What you described seems like a severe lack of accountability. Build up your portfolio and find better opportunities.”

A third user shared a similar case, writing, “A ’97 worker here, the older generations always show up early [in our office], but they don’t work very well. No clear documentation. No clear action items. Zero communication, max confrontation. Low efficiency, low professionalism, sometimes an embarrassment that we don’t want to show to clients.”

Several others, however, came to the defence of older workers.

One user chimed in, saying, “Fellow ‘97 here too, and the older colleagues in my company have a wonderful work ethic, but I’ve also worked in companies where people had not just a bad work ethic but also horrible manners, EQ, and human decency. I believe this is a work culture thing.”

Another explained, “Older people are hired and kept not because of raw output, but experience and knowledge. Before I judge others, I usually try to understand that not every meeting needs the person in charge or chair to be there, especially if they are just coordinating.”

They added, “And the most important thing about them replying to you weeks later is whether that action actually blocked a company goal—not yours, but the company’s. If not, they are well within their rights to plan their time such that they still meet KPIs without jumping on everything at once.”

In other news, a frustrated jobseeker is questioning whether some companies are abusing the hiring process by getting applicants to do what feels like “free work” through lengthy interview assignments, only to ghost them afterwards.

In a post on the r/askSingapore forum, the individual asked fellow Singaporeans how they can tell if a company is genuinely hiring or simply making candidates do unpaid work under the guise of a job application.

Read more: ‘Some assignments take a week’ — Jobseeker asks if companies are exploiting applicants for free work