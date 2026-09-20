Business | 3 m read

North-South Corridor delay to 2029 adds pressure on Novena businesses as some report 75% drop in sales and consider shutting down

Nick Karean | September 20, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary The North-South Corridor will open in phases from 2029, two years later than the original 2027 target.

A Novena business shop reported a 75 per cent sales drop, while nearby businesses have also closed.

Residents near construction sites said longer travel times, dust, noise and changing traffic routes have affected daily routines. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Businesses near North-South Corridor works are facing another two years of disruption. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the corridor will open in phases from 2029 rather than 2027. Novena businesses say the delay could make it harder to survive, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Sept 17). Sales have fallen as construction hides shops A cafe business owner near the Church of St Alphonsus, Alvin Lin, said his Celine’s Gelato sales have fallen 75 per cent. The shop has reduced its opening days after struggling to attract daytime customers.

Mr Lin said three other businesses along the same stretch have closed since June. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The problem goes beyond construction itself. Hoardings have reduced shop visibility, while changes to access routes have led some customers to think businesses have already closed. At Novena Regency, Mexican restaurant owner Lim Shi Shi reported a 60 per cent sales drop. She had already been thinking about leaving before the extension was announced. Longer works are changing how businesses cope Urban Laundry owner John Goh said sales have fallen about 30 per cent. He has increased pick-up and delivery services as fewer customers walk in.

At Goldhill Shopping Centre, Chye Kee Goldhill Roasted Chicken Rice reported a 25 to 30 per cent decline. Owner Mike Mok said noise during lunch can be especially difficult because those two hours are vital to the business. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. About seven coffee shops nearby have also closed. Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only Workers and heavy machinery carrying out construction work at a large infrastructure site Read related: LTA: North-South Corridor Singapore engineers face most challenging construction phase as rocks and viaduct slow work progress The impact isn't the same everywhere, though. Some businesses in Chong Pang have been less affected because they rely more on regular customers.

Residents are paying their own price Construction has also changed daily life for residents near Braddell Hill and Chong Pang. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Some residents reported longer walks, extra traffic, dust inside their homes and noise continuing late into the night. One resident said her journey to Marymount MRT had doubled from 10 to 20 minutes.