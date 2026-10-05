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What Singapore's historic low fertility rate means to homegrown baby-care brands

Mary Alavanza | October 5, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: After homegrown baby-care brand Tollyjoy announced in mid-September that it was winding down after 55 years in the industry, attention has turned to what Singapore’s record-low fertility rate could mean for the city-state’s baby-care brands. While Tollyjoy said its decision was not driven by financial considerations, its announcement came as Singapore’s total fertility rate hit a historic low of 0.87. The good news is fewer babies do not necessarily mean less spending from parents, retail experts told Channel News Asia. According to Nanyang Business School’s head of the marketing programme, Associate Professor Lau Kong Cheen, who cited data from market research firm Euromonitor, Singapore’s baby and mother-care retail value sales rose 7% to S$117 million in 2025, even as the city-state’s TFR hit a historic low of 0.87, down from the previous low of 0.97 in 2024. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

He noted that parents are becoming more discerning, with niche and premium products giving companies opportunities to capture more spending from each customer, an observation shared by Dr Lynda Wee, an adjunct associate professor of marketing at the same school, who said parents are increasingly looking for products that are safe, convenient, and multi-functional. Still, concerns remain as Professor Jean Yeung, director of social sciences at A*STAR’s Institute for Human Development and Potential, pointed out that fewer women of childbearing age could mean fewer births in the years ahead, regardless of whether the TFR somewhat recovers.

While parents with fewer children may spend more on each child, this may not make up for the smaller market, which means tougher competition for businesses, Professor Yeung said. According to homegrown baby-care and breastfeeding brand Hegen co-founder and chief operating officer Leon Bock, the cost of doing business is also climbing, with higher raw material, freight and oil costs squeezing margins. The company has raised prices twice in its 11-year history, each time by about 10%, but Mr Bock said costs “still continue to rise.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

For other baby-care businesses, automation has been one way to manage costs. Freshening Industries, which makes wipes and diapers under its Zappy brand, has automated repetitive and labour-intensive work to improve productivity without adding manpower, helping the company manage prices.

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