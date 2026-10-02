Business | 6 m read

CCS: 45 SG businesses face action requiring public apologies over fake online reviews; 100 were caught using fake review services

Nick Karean | October 2, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary CCS is investigating around 100 businesses linked to a fake review provider in its largest probe of this kind to date.

The first phase covers 47 businesses, with 45 admitting to buying fake reviews and agreeing to CCS’s enforcement requirements.

Reputifly Pte. Ltd. must stop providing fake review services, publish an apology for six months and donate proceeds from the service. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) has taken action against 45 businesses that admitted buying fake reviews from a provider linked to Reputifly Pte. Ltd. The businesses must stop procuring or posting fake reviews, identify and remove existing fake reviews, strengthen their compliance measures, and report their progress to CCS. They must also publish a prominent public apology for six months on their websites, official social media accounts, and at their physical premises or outlets. The businesses involved range from restaurants and hair salons to doctors, lawyers, and tuition agencies. CCS investigates around 100 businesses in its largest fake review case The case is CCS’s largest fake review investigation by the number of businesses involved. The wider investigation covers approximately 100 businesses that obtained fake review services from the provider. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. CCS is handling the investigation in two phases. The first phase covers 47 businesses. Of these, 45 admitted purchasing fake reviews and provided undertakings to CCS. The other two businesses declined to provide undertakings on CCS’s required terms. CCS said investigations into those companies will continue, with firmer enforcement action possible if the facts support it.

The remaining businesses linked to the provider fall within the second phase. CCS hasn’t publicly named all of those businesses because the figure of around 100 doesn't mean CCS has announced 100 businesses facing enforcement action. 45 businesses named by CCS The 45 businesses that admitted purchasing fake reviews are: 1. Apax Medical Kovan Pte Ltd Please enable JavaScript to view ads. 2. Apax Medical Pte Ltd 3. Aqua Luxe Pte Ltd 4. Atop Aesthetic Pte Ltd 5. Bavarian Capital Pte Ltd Please enable JavaScript to view ads. 6. BrandLoom Digital Private Limited 7. Certified Translation Services 8. Chrysalis Spa Pte Ltd 9. Data Savers Pte Ltd Please enable JavaScript to view ads. 10. Dots ’n’ Tots Interior Pte Ltd 11. FAS Auto Services Pte Ltd 12. First Security & Private Investigation (S) Pte Ltd 13. For the Love of Laundry Pte Ltd Please enable JavaScript to view ads. 14. Forest Darts Bishan Pte Ltd 15. Groupasia Hospitality Pte Ltd 16. Harmony Essentials Pte Ltd 17. Harmony Funeral Care Pte Ltd Please enable JavaScript to view ads. 18. Haven Enterprises Pte Ltd 19. Haven Tech Pte Ltd 20. Hiremop Pte Ltd 21. Integral Facilities Management (IFM) Pte Ltd Please enable JavaScript to view ads. 22. J & S Management Pte Ltd 23. Kuisine Koncepts Pte Ltd 24. L E Autoshop Pte Ltd 25. Label-Line Corporation Pte Ltd Please enable JavaScript to view ads. 26. Le Wave Art of Hair Pte Ltd 27. Le Wave Hair Pte Ltd 28. Le Wave Hair Studio Pte Ltd 29. Martin Luxury Pte Ltd Please enable JavaScript to view ads. 30. MB Karaoke Solution Pte Ltd 31. Meso Ceramics 32. Nails In Dulge Pte Ltd 33. Nanyang Brew Coffee Please enable JavaScript to view ads. 34. Picasso Hair Boutique Pte Ltd 35. Play! Ball Pte Ltd 36. Play! Tennis Now LLP 37. Print Scream Pte Ltd Please enable JavaScript to view ads. 38. Sanook Group Pte Ltd 39. SBLab Beauty Pte Ltd 40. The Hamper Story Pte Ltd

41. TM Designers Pte Ltd Please enable JavaScript to view ads. 42. Torio Japanese Restaurant Pte Ltd 43. TT8 Logistics Pte Ltd 44. UniWise Admissions Consulting Pte Ltd 45. Yeo & Associates LLC Please enable JavaScript to view ads. CCS hasn’t yet identified the two businesses that declined its undertakings. Fake review operation worked by using AI-generated reviews, paid posters and online dashboard CCS said Julian Tung Yan Kai, the sole director of Reputifly Pte. Ltd., provided fake review services through businesses and websites he owned or operated. The services were offered through BuyReviewSG and GetReviewSG sometime in or before 2023. Businesses could purchase packages of fake reviews to be posted at set intervals. One package offered 35 five-star reviews over seven days for S$219. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. BuyReviewSG also provided a rating calculator. Businesses could use it to estimate how many five-star reviews they needed to reach a desired Google rating. The operation later became more sophisticated. Generative AI was used to produce reviews designed to resemble genuine customer experiences. The system could vary writing styles and sentence structures, add Singapore-related details, and introduce small imperfections. Clients could edit the generated reviews before publication. The provider later introduced an online dashboard to generate, manage and track fake reviews. It could also draw on existing four- and five-star Google reviews to create new posts with relevant details. Some reviews were deliberately written to include an initial reservation before describing a positive experience. CCS said this was intended to create an appearance of authenticity. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The provider also recruited people through Telegram accounts and channels. They were paid to use their accounts to post prepared review content and ratings. Individuals were told to avoid duplicate reviews to reduce the chance of detection. The service even offered replacements when reviews were removed by online platforms, capped at 30 per cent of the reviews purchased. Reputifly Pte. Ltd. must apologise to the public and stop providing fake reviews Reputifly admitted to aiding and abetting unfair practices by generating fake review content, recruiting and paying people to post it, and taking steps to make the reviews appear genuine. The company has agreed to stop providing fake review services and facilitating such practices. It must also publish a prominent public apology on Reputifly’s website for six months. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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