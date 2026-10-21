75% of convenience-store shoppers in Singapore expect to rely more on ready-to-eat meals amid busy workdays: study

Mary Alavanza | October 21, 2026 2 m read

GenAI/TISG(for illustration purposes only) Shoppers browse ready-to-eat meals at a convenience store in Singapore.

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Three in four (75%) convenience-store shoppers in Singapore expect to rely more on ready-to-eat meals as busy workdays leave them with less time to plan their meals, according to a 2026 Foodvenience Customer Study by 7-Eleven, which gathered responses from 1,020 respondents in the city-state. This comes as nearly seven in 10 (68%) shoppers already eat quick meals at least a few times a week, Singapore Business Review reported.

Nearly half (47%) of respondents said they turn to quick meals when workdays get busy. Other respondents said they do so when working late (36%) or when their schedules unexpectedly change (32%). About nine in 10 (86%) also thought convenience food fits their busy lifestyles, while 83% felt such meals are becoming more innovative. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The report also found that 46% of respondents opt for ready-to-eat meals because they often need to eat on the go, eat at irregular times (40%), or skip meals altogether (30%). Some 43% said they find it difficult to decide what to eat on a typical weekday. The same proportion said they turn to quick meals because they often make last-minute meal decisions.

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