‘Yeo’s, Tiger Beer, and now Gardenia. What’s next?’: Singaporeans express concerns over jobs moving to Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Some Singaporeans online expressed dismay and even some degree of nervousness after yet another company announced that jobs were being relocated to Malaysia.

On Wednesday (May 20), Gardenia said it would be moving its bakery production from Singapore to Johor Bahru, which meant a loss of 141 jobs at the bread manufacturer’s facility at Pandan Loop.

Productions at the facility will end on June 30.

The shift is not just due to cost-cutting, Gardenia told CNA. A representative from the company called the move “a strategic step in response to business continuity, labour constraints, and the need for industrial land for large-scale production.”

Affected employees were informed of the company’s decision to move to Johor Bahru during an internal meeting on Wednesday morning, Gardenia said in a press release, adding that the staff would “receive the appropriate notice period and support in line with local regulations and guidelines.”

Gardenia was also considering affected employees for other roles within the company.

Meanwhile, Singapore will continue to be Gardenia’s hub for main business operations, including product development, brand management, daily distribution, quality governance, compliance with Singapore regulations, and supply chain operations. The company will have around 250 employees in Singapore after June 30.

Third company in a row

Gardenia is the third Singapore Food and Beverage brand to shift a portion of its operations elsewhere in the past few months, after Tiger Beer and Yeo’s made similar announcements.

On March 24, the producer of the iconic Tiger Beer, Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (APBS), announced that large-scale brewing at Tuas would be phased out by 2027 as it shifts the role of Singapore from being a production hub.

APBS said that its production will move to regional breweries in Malaysia and Vietnam, as Singapore becomes a home for its import-led supply and a regional operations hub rather than manufacturing.

Shortly afterwards, Yeo Hiap Seng (Yeo’s) said it would be retrenching 25 employees, a third round of job cuts since 2022. Yeo’s said on March 31 that it would consolidate its can manufacturing operations in Johor and Selangor as part of a broader effort to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and better utilise manufacturing capacity across its regional network.

What Singaporeans are saying

Commenters on social media who have responded to Gardenia’s announcement have expressed concern, especially since it has come on the heels of other announcements of layoffs.

“Yeo’s, Tiger Beer, and now, Gardenia. What’s next?” a Facebook user asked.

“One after another,” observed another.

“It’s not the cuts that worry, it is how many more cuts to come,” one wrote.

“Those spared now are actually more worried than ever…” another opined.

Others, however, wondered if bread from Gardenia would be cheaper after production moves to Malaysia.

“The high operating cost kills. So with this change, are we getting the loaves at half the price? Or is it going to be time for their sweet revenge by charging the same amount?” asked a commenter. /TISG

Read also: ‘Beer is for uncles now’: Singaporeans say Gen Z drinking less as Tiger Beer shifts production