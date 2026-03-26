‘Beer is for uncles now’: Singaporeans say Gen Z drinking less as Tiger Beer shifts production

SINGAPORE: After the producer of Tiger Beer, Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (APBS), announced on Tuesday (March 24) that large-scale brewing at Tuas will be phased out by 2027 as it shifts the role of Singapore from being a a production hub, Singaporeans commenting on the news wondered online if this is partly due to the drinking habits of the younger generations.

Indeed, members of Gen Z, not only in Singapore but all over the world, have been drinking less alcohol than Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers. While this is due to changing health norms, it’s also because some younger people are finding themselves with less disposable income as the job market tightens and living costs go up.

The Netherlands’ beer brand Heineken owns Tiger Beer, having obtained full control of APBS in 2012.

APBS said that its production will move to regional breweries in Malaysia and Vietnam, as Singapore becomes a home for its import-led supply and regional operations hub rather than manufacturing.

The company’s site at Tuas will also undergo a major change, as it is set to be transformed into a logistics and innovation hub, including a pilot brewery.

As for Tiger Beer, Singapore’s homegrown, internationally recognised, and award-winning premium lager, the city-state will remain its global headquarters and brand home.

Singapore will also remain Heineken’s Asia Pacific regional office base.

“These changes reinforce Heineken’s long‑term commitment to Singapore and its intention to maintain and deepen its presence as a strategic base for the region. As part of the company’s EverGreen 2030 strategy to deliver growth and long‑term value, Heineken will continue building Singapore‑based capabilities over time. Tiger Beer, founded and led from Singapore, will also continue to be built and shaped in the country as it grows its presence worldwide,” the announcement reads.

What Singaporeans are saying

Though news reports said that more than 130 APBS workers will be affected by the company’s moves, a number of online commenters made light of the situation, with jokes such as “Tiger left the lion’s den.”

Others, however, wondered if it’s possible that part of the reason for APBS’ shift is that fewer in Singapore are drinking beer, especially young people.

“Apparently, new generations aren’t drinking enough now. It’s only Bubble Tea$$$,” one observed.

“Hardly see people purchasing beers at the supermarket,” chimed in another.

When one wrote that “beer is for kopi tiam uncles,” another agreed with “yeah, beers are only for uncles and aunties these days.”

“The new generations do not drink beer anymore. It is a beverage for old people,” commented another.

“Younger people are drinking less alcohol nowadays. More health-conscious,” one wrote.

“Younger people don’t seem to drink these. My 3 children and more than 10 nephews and nieces don’t drink or smoke. I have stopped buying duty-free drinks from the airport for a long time already,” added another, while one commented, “Young adults don’t drink beer, lah.”

Another wrote, “Gen Z is playing online games while drinking Starbucks and bubble tea. Beer is out.” /TISG

Read also: Foodpanda issues full refund to customer who received Tiger beer instead of Sapporo & went to seller but found no one there