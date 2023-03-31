Maid naps 3 hours in afternoons because ‘she’s tired’ but then uses her phone till 2am; gives employer’s brother 3 doses of medication at one go

SINGAPORE: An employer of a maid took to social media asking where he could transfer her because she “is not really a good worker”.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers and employers, a man explained that his maid was found “Cutting corners, wakes up at 7 am and takes a 2 to 3 hour nap in the afternoon citing she is tired, but uses her phone till 1 to 2 am daily even though she retires in her room by 9pm. Last straw was when she overdosed my brother on medication, and her exvuse being it is easier to give him everything at one go as opposed to 3 times a day”.

Regarding the medication situation, the man added that social services and the police were also involved, and the maid was given a warning.

He added that while she was hired directly from her previous employer and kept her for a year, he did not find her a good fit for his household. While getting a new helper in a few weeks, he wondered if he should send his current maid back home or find an agent to take her and offer her a new placement.

The man wrote that he was not keen on sending her to a new employer as he did not find her to be a good worker. “She can’t remember simple instructions etc etc so I don’t think it will be fair for me to let someone else employ her”, he added.

He asked others in the group what the best solution was, as while he did not mind the maid working for someone else, he did not want it to be so on his recommendation.

