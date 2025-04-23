Jack Draper supports Jannik Sinner as his doping suspension is about to end, says ‘he doesn’t deserve any of the hate’

- Advertisement -

INTERNATIONAL: Jack Draper has expressed his support for his friend Jannik Sinner, saying it’s important to be on his side during this difficult time.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has been away from tennis for three months because of a doping suspension. Referring to the criticism Sinner is facing, Draper says he wants the public to understand that his friend doesn’t deserve the hate that he’s been receiving.

In a joint interview with the Guardian and BBC, Draper admitted: “When people ask about him, or anyone, I’ll tell the truth… I think ­Jannik is a really, really genuine, nice person, and on top of that, he’s obviously an unbelievable player. In this situa­tion, I’m sure that he would have ­absolutely zero idea of anything. That’s just the way life goes—sometimes there’s mistakes.”

He added: “In terms of actually how I feel about him as a person, I think it’s important for people to know and recognise that the guy’s very, very kind-hearted and a good human being, so he doesn’t deserve any of the hate that he gets.”

Draper and Sinner’s friendship

Jack Draper recently trained with Jannik Sinner for three days after he went home following his defeat in the Monte Carlo Open. Draper is the first top player to practise with Sinner as he prepares for his comeback in the sport.

The friends trained on indoor clay courts at the Tennis Club de Beaulieu. They also practised at the Monte Carlo Country Club, where the big Masters tournament is held.

Draper said: “I was looking for practice for the week, and I knew that Jannik was availa­ble and in Monte Carlo on the clay, so I organised with his team to go out there for three or four days and to train with him… I mean, look, if you can train with anyone, it’s got to be probably the best in the world, right? He’s obviously had a bit of time off, but he’s playing at an incredible level still. I’m looking forward to having him back on the tour because I think his presence has been missed. It was great to be with him for a few days and get some good sparring.”

Sinner’s comeback

Jannik Sinner is nearing the end of his suspension after he tested positive for clostebo in March of last year. This issue has kept him out of competition, but now, he’s getting ready for his return.

His comeback is planned for next month at the Italian Open, one of the biggest tennis tournaments held in Italy. This return is meaningful to the athlete because it’s taking place in his home country, and Sinner is seen as one of Italy’s most popular and successful athletes. Many fans around the world are waiting for his comeback and will be watching closely as he fights back on the court.

In a social media post made by Sinner last February, he shared a video of himself playing and stated: “Back on the court 🎾🎾”

Netizens commented on the post and said: “Can’t wait to see you again on the court 🦊🔥”, “Jan we are with you 🧡🧡🧡”, “Finally, I only watch tennis for you :)”, “Tennis is not interesting without you🥲”, and “The Fox Is back 🦊🦊🦊🔥🔥🔥💪💪💪”