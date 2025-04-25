Kf Seetoh: If you let ‘sweet promises determine your life in next 5 years, you may get just desserts’

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s very own food guru, who is as outspoken on social media as he is in real life, weighed in on this year’s General Election, which will be held on May 3. Rather than focus on the “sweet” promises candidates will make in the days of the campaign, Kf Seetoh urged Singaporeans to see whether they have, or would, address “daily common man interests.”

Kf Seetoh joked in an Apr 25 (Friday) Facebook post that he heard so many promises from candidates the day before that he “got struck down with diabetes yesterday” as his blood sugar shot through the roof.

“The deluge of sweet rhetoric from the political candidates assailed my ears and into the system. All the air punching and cloud nine pointing… Oh man!!,” he wrote but warned that if people let the “next 7 to 8 days of hustings with the sweet promises determine what your life will be the next 5 years, well, you may get (your) just desserts.”

On a more serious note, the Makansutra founder advised that it would be better to instead ignore the next seven to eight days of campaigns and choose instead to see what they’ve done as professionals or, simply as human beings or, when applicable, during their terms as incumbents.

“Google them,” he enjoined readers.

Although he did not name names, Mr Seetoh pointed out that an opposition Member of Parliament raised a full motion on the issues that hawkers face, while another “created a coup in the region by getting Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga” to perform in Singapore, to the dismay of other Southeast Asian countries. Others, meanwhile, from the ruling and opposition parties, have advocated for sports, education, healthcare, and other issues.

He went on to zero in on what he believes is important to determine in selecting whom to vote for.

“But are your daily common man interests and concerns and small business needs, addressed? Did they deliver on what you needed and deserve? Did they act on what you don’t even know you needed? I know they’re gonna make a lot of promises. Just like at the last elections. I am still waiting for one particular MP to make good on his promise to address manpower and rising cost concerns of the F&B and retail sectors.”

He asked voters not to “look at beautiful portraits and online portrayals” but to “look into their hearts and minds and past deeds, judge them, then go make the best decision for your next five years. “

Mr Seetoh added that a reminder that no politician is perfect but appears to find it a reasonable request for them to “strive to be better” and make tomorrow “a little better than today.

This world today is very fragile cos of you know who and why. Vote wisely, folks.” /TISG

