// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, June 1, 2026
30.9 C
Singapore
type here...
A woman having a date with a man (Photo: Magnific (for illustration purposes only) )
Relationships
2 min.Read

For all the ladies in Singapore: Is financial stability now top priority when choosing a partner?

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: In this growing economy, is love really enough to have a lasting romantic relationship? Or should people now consider having a relationship not just based on love but also on economic status? 

An interesting discussion sparked on Reddit after a netizen shared that her friend prioritises someone who is wealthy when choosing a romantic partner. In the post, the netizen described that her friend is attractive and selective—prefers having partners who can provide financially and placing less importance on looks or height as long as the man is ‘not too ugly.’

“She expects her partner to be the provider and pays for everything. From dinners to travels (flights and hotels included) and at times, gift her branded items she wants,” the netizen declared. 

She also remarked that her friend urged her to put finances as the top priority when looking for a man. “I have never thought of love and relationships to be this transactional, but now that I am older and had a fair share of bad dating experiences, I am kind of convinced by her that it is a good life,” she claimed. 

With this, she questioned if the majority of the girls are really looking out for rich men to date and marry, and if she had been doing relationships the wrong way. 

Other netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on the subject matter. One commenter admitted that living or having a relationship without connection and adoration with each other is insane. 

“You couldn’t pay me to do it… It’s such a bad plan and lifestyle,” a netizen shared. 

For some, it does not really matter if their partner is rich or high-earning, but the man should have a good attitude and habits towards money. 

“Looking for a man who can take care of his own finances is okay, but expecting him to take care and pay for everything is a red flag, lol,” another comment remarked. 

One more netizen concluded that why would she prioritise dating or marrying a wealthy man if she can be a wealthy, accomplished, and successful woman herself. 

This thread is a reminder that people have different preferences when choosing a partner in life. Regardless of the differences in perspectives, it is important for everyone to know what really matters to them in a relationship, be clear with their relationship’s goals, and pick a partner whose values and lifestyle fit one another. 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

FairPrice Group freezes prices of over 500 daily essentials from today to end-August to help Singaporeans with rising cost of living

SINGAPORE: Starting today, June 1, until the end of August, FairPrice Group (FPG) will freeze prices of over 500 daily essentials across all its outlets to help Singaporeans cope with the rising co...
In the Hood

Just because of a parking space? Two fathers got into a fight while picking up their child from school, elderly woman injured

Two fathers, who were both on their way to pick up their children from school, got into a fight over a parking space.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks