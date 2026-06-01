FairPrice Group freezes prices of over 500 daily essentials from today to end-August to help Singaporeans with rising cost of living

SINGAPORE: Starting today, June 1, until the end of August, FairPrice Group (FPG) will freeze prices of over 500 daily essentials across all its outlets to help Singaporeans cope with the rising cost of living.

This includes essential items such as housebrand rice, cooking oil, eggs, fresh and frozen poultry and meat, milk, pantry staples, and household detergents—items FPG said are especially important for lower- and middle-income households.

The price freeze follows a similar move in April, when FPG did the same measure for 100 daily essentials.

FPG Group CEO Vipul Chawla said the price freeze in April worked in protecting household budgets. Widening that move to over 500 daily essentials will help Singaporean households deal with “prolonged global uncertainties.”

NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng also said “by keeping these prices consistent, families can better plan their expenses and worry less.”

“No worker and their family should face rising costs alone; we will continue to stand with them through any challenges,” he added. / TISG

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