FairPrice Xtra: S$85 all-you-can-eat durian buffet in June featuring Musang King, Black Thorn, and more

SINGAPORE: The durian season in Singapore has entered its annual phase of careful budgeting, group chats, and people suddenly becoming experts in fruit grading.

This year, FairPrice is leaning into that ritual again with the return of its all-you-can-eat durian buffet, priced at S$85 per person and running across two weekends in June.

Diners will have 60 minutes to work through a spread of premium varieties, including Mao Shan Wang, aka Musang King, Black Thorn, King of King, Red Prawn, D24, and D13. Each ticket also comes with one fresh coconut and up to 300g of mangosteen.

For those planning to turn the outing into a shared challenge rather than a solo mission, an early bird deal cuts S$20 off two regular tickets, bringing the total to S$150 for two people if booked by June 12 over here: Durian Buffet 2026 at FairPrice Xtra – All-You-Can-Eat Feast from $85!

Premium durians move from the roadside to the supermarket

The buffet will be held inside FairPrice Xtra stores rather than traditional durian stalls. The first run takes place at Parkway Parade from June 19 to 21, followed by VivoCity from June 26 to 28.

Nick Karean/AI-Generated Durian buffet with premium varieties, creamy golden flesh in focus (for illustration purposes only)

Sessions are spread across Fridays to Sundays, with fixed one-hour dining windows, and again, every ticket entitles you to:

All-you-can-eat durian spread featuring Mao Shan Wang, Black Thorn, King of King, Red Prawn, D24, and D13

Fresh mangosteen, up to 300g

1 fresh coconut

Locations and Dates

FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade – 19 to 21 June 2026

FairPrice Xtra VivoCity – 26 to 28 June 2026

Buffet Session Timings

Friday: 2 pm, 3.30 pm, 5 pm, 6.30 pm, 8 pm

Saturday: 12.30 pm, 2 pm, 3.30 pm, 5 pm, 6.30 pm, 8 pm

Sunday: 12.30 pm, 2 pm, 3.30 pm, 5 pm, 6.30 pm

So what used to be a roadside plastic-chair event, sometimes even in the hot sun, is increasingly packaged into timed sessions, air-conditioned spaces and ticketed experiences.

Food/fruit waste prevention: Eat only what you take

FairPrice is also limiting food waste, or in this case, fruit waste: A surcharge of S$3 per 100g applies to uneaten durian left behind at the end of the session.

Buffet culture can tempt over-ordering, and durian is one of those foods people tend to overestimate until the third or fourth fruit arrives. Guests are also expected to consume food/fruits only in the buffet area; no takeaway is allowed.

CDC vouchers are accepted, but…

CDC vouchers can be used only for in-store bookings at customer service counters, not for online bookings through Eventbrite. Tickets bought online may also come with separate processing fees.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, and organisers may photograph or record parts of the event for promotional use.

FairPrice said event details and offerings may change if conditions require adjustments. Fruit selection may also change depending on supply, season timing and quality checks. More details of the event can be found here: Durian Buffet 2026 Terms and Conditions

Durian season tends to create a sense of urgency because availability never feels permanent, so the practical move is to book only if the timing works, arrive hungry, and keep in mind that buffet victories are usually decided by pacing rather than ambition.

Read related: FairPrice: S$1.95 durian sale returns to Singapore across its malls in Bedok, Hougang, and Pasir Ris