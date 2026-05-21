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Thursday, May 21, 2026
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FairPrice: S$1.95 durian sale returns to Singapore across Bedok, Hougang, and Pasir Ris Mall (NTUC FairPrice)
Food
1 min.Read

FairPrice: S$1.95 durian sale returns to Singapore across its malls in Bedok, Hougang, and Pasir Ris

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Durian season is making an early entrance, and FairPrice is bringing back one of its most talked-about annual promotions.

FairPrice Group announced that its S$1.95 durian flash sale will return in 2026, running across three weekends at three different stores, and the offer covers kampung durians weighing between 600g and 800g and will run while stocks last.

The deal comes with some limitations, though: sales start daily at 9 am with only the first 300 customers qualifying each day, and each shopper can buy up to 2 durians only.

For many shoppers, the attraction is that the durian prices can swing during the season depending on supply and variety, so low-priced promotions, as always, turn a routine grocery trip into a planned outing.

Three weekends, three locations

The promotion will move across Singapore over three weekends. The first stop is FairPrice Bedok North Blk 212 from May 22 to 24.

Next is FairPrice Kang Kar Mall in Hougang from May 29 to 31, and the final round will take place at FairPrice Elias Mall Atrium in Pasir Ris from Jun 5 to 7.

Durian Flash Sale 2026

NTUC FairPrice

And then, each day follows the same format: first-come, first-served until the stock runs out.

Budget durians for the crowd, premium picks for everyone else

The S$1.95 offer applies only to kampung durians under the promotion. Shoppers who prefer premium varieties will still have other options.

FairPrice said types such as King of Kings and Red Prawn will also be sold during the campaign period, though at normal prices, creating an interesting split in how the durian season plays out as some shoppers chase value and queue early, while others just skip the rush and go straight for preferred varieties.

Missing one durian queue is not the end of the story

These seasonal food promotions commonly succeed because they turn ordinary buying into a special event. Moreover, durians carry a different kind of appeal in Singapore because this is when people compare sweetness, texture and value with surprising seriousness.

And the limited-time offer adds another layer: timing.

The purchase cap also keeps the promotion moving and reduces bulk buying, giving more shoppers a chance to take part, so a practical way to approach deals like these is to go early if the bargain matters, but avoid treating limited stock as a reason to overspend.

And since durian season comes every year, missing one queue is rarely the end of the story.

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