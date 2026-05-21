Race-based politics take centre stage in war of words between DAP and UMNO

MALAYSIA: The former Democratic Action Party (DAP) strongman Lim Guan Eng, who was also Minister of Finance in 2018, has lashed out at former United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin for saying the firebrand current UMNO Youth leader Dr Akmal Saleh’s style of politics is necessary in UMNO today.

“Khairy’s assertion that UMNO Youth chief Dr Muhammad Akmal Saleh’s style of politics is still necessary in UMNO is disappointing.

“Khairy appears to say that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi tolerates Akmal’s culture war politics and controversial style because of the “clear and present danger on the (political) right, which, Perikatan Nasional dominates”, Lim wrote on Facebook.

He was responding to Khairy’s statement on Akmal that he made in an interview.

Akmal rose to prominence in UMNO after the 2022 general elections but escalated his ‘right-wing’ style boycotts and campaigns in mid-March 2024, when he spearheaded a nationwide boycott of the KK Super Mart convenience store chain over the “Allah” socks controversy.

In July 2024, political tensions intensified when the DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) condemned Akmal for his aggressive rhetoric and for acting like an opposition figure within the multicultural Madani coalition government.

However, things turned very ugly in August 2025. His campaigns pivoted to a prominent flag protest outside a hardware store in Kepala Batas, Penang, after an elderly Chinese man accidentally displayed the Malaysian flag upside down.

Critics, including former ministers, described this as a manufactured outrage, causing a wave of anti-Chinese sentiment. He was later charged in the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court for threatening public order.

Again in 2024, on April 5, Akmal Saleh was arrested at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) in Sabah immediately upon his arrival.

The Police detained him under the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. The arrest was triggered by police reports regarding his aggressive rhetoric during the KK Super Mart “Allah” socks boycott controversy.

Hence, Lim said two wrongs do not make a right. If PN is wrong to indulge in extremist actions and a controversial style to reinforce Malay nationalist support, then it is equally wrong for UMNO Youth leaders to follow suit.

“This is a very different Khairy from the one sacked by Zahid Hamidi before rejoining UMNO. Back then, Khairy espoused a non-racial line and progressive policies that he portrayed as fair and beneficial to all Malaysians.

“Clearly, Khairy’s attempt to whitewash Akmal’s unacceptable and irresponsible acts demonstrates that both UMNO and Khairy are fake progressives,” Lim lamented.

He said UMNO is now showing its ‘naked’ ambition for power at all costs, even by stabbing its coalition partners in the back.

He also noted that the events in Negeri Sembilan, a small state near Kuala Lumpur, were an act of stabbing Pakatan Harapan.

“UMNO has shown its naked ambition for power at all costs by stabbing its coalition partners in the back in the failed coup d’etat to seize power in the Negeri Sembilan state government, as well as the unilateral declaration of war in Johor by announcing UMNO and BN’s intention to contest all 56 state seats in the coming Johor state general elections.”

For Lim, it is clear that those who placed some expectations and even hopes on Khairy can now see that both Khairy and UMNO have proven that “a leopard cannot change its spots.”