‘The coloniser getting colonised.’ UK woman wows TikTok viewers with her perfect Singlish

- Advertisement -

Singapore—You have to see it, or rather, hear it, to believe it.

A blonde, blue-eyed woman going by the name daizamazze on TikTok uploaded a clip on Feb 21 (Sunday) which starts out with an innocent enough question.

“If you’re from Singapore, why are you white?” she asks, an inescapable reference to a classic line from Mean Girls.

- Advertisement -

She then bursts into a tirade in perfect Singlish, and the switch is truly startling.

“Who say cannot AH your kan ni naaaaah…” and then goes on from there.

“Who say cannot ah? Your mader is it?

You think every day I go school say pledge sing national anthem for fun is it?

Mari kita rakyat Singapura sama-sama menuju bahagia, beech,” and ends with a truly impressive “walao ehhhhh.”

Over a million people have seen the video since it was uploaded, and daizamazze has got a flood of comments.

Some viewers have said just how impressed they are at her transformation and accent, which she called in one comment, her “best party trick.”

One commenter said it was a case of the coloniser getting colonised.

Many have commented over her “kan ni naaaaah,” which the urban dictionary has called “The ultimate phrase of insult in hokkien. Most commonly used by hokkien-speaking chinese males ranging from age 14 to their death and ah lians of all ages.”

If you don’t know what it means, you’re probably better off not knowing.

However, the “walao ehhhhh” at the end has its share of fans as well.

The video was such a big hit that the young woman uploaded another one, this time with captions.

The woman in the video is 22-year-old Daisy Anne Mitchell, a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR). She was born in the UK, and came to Singapore when she was only six.

And since she was educated here, it’s little wonder that she has perfected her Singlish.

It probably doesn’t hurt that Ms Mitchell is an actor, having majored in Theatre at School of the Arts, LASALLE.

She’s also an Associate Young Storyteller at The Storytelling Centre Ltd, under the mentorship of Master Storyteller Kamini Ramachandran since 2016.

Ms Mitchell works as a Creative Drama and Early Years teacher at Evolve Arts Ltd.

Those who want to hear more of the Singaporean accent from her can click here.

/TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg