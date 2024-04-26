The United States’ social media scene is ablaze with unprecedented hostility, as opposing factions launch relentless attacks against each other. Calls to charge President Joe Biden with treason are gaining momentum, fueled by ongoing charges against former President Donald Trump. Supporters are urging Trump’s campaign to target Biden if victorious in the November Presidential Elections.

Mike Davis, lawyer and an ally of former President Donald Trump, made bold claims saying some Americans who are not supporting Trump are potential targets for investigation if his favorite wins the November Presidential elections. Meanwhile, he also said President Joe Biden’s indictment of Trump will destroy the presidency and therefore ‘destroy our country.”

In the post, he says, “If you allow a President of the United States to indict his predecessor for his official acts, you’re going to destroy the presidency and therefore destroy our country.”

“Tuning in from outside the U.S. Supreme Court, @Article3Project President and Founder @mrddmia disagrees with the government’s central argument against President Trump’s presidential immunity claim.”

Meanwhile, Davis has identified several legal analysts as potential targets for investigation if Trump wins the November presidential election. Davis, who leads the conservative group Article III Project supporting “Constitutionalist” judges, singled out critics of Trump who regularly convene on Zoom calls for off-the-record discussions about Trump’s legal cases.

These discussions, according to a Politico report, serve as a forum for intellectually stress-testing Trump’s legal arguments. Among the alleged regular participants are conservative commentator Bill Kristol, Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe, and former White House counsel John Dean, among others.

The posts from Davis have prompted pro-Trump supporters to comment on Truth Social, calling to charge Biden too for treason.

"If they don't find for immunity to speak to your supporters and question an election, then when Trump wins the very first thing is to charge Biden with treason for open borders, Afghanistan and purposely destroying the economy of America."

