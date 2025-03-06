MALAYSIA: In recent weeks, the Malaysian ringgit has appreciated against the US dollar, a development largely attributed to escalating tariff tensions initiated by the United States government. These tensions have led to a depreciation of the US dollar, prompting investors to seek alternatives in emerging market currencies like the ringgit.

Escalating tariff tensions

According to The Guardian, the US administration’s decision to impose substantial tariffs—25% on imports from major trading partners such as Canada and Mexico—and additional import duties on goods from China—has heightened fears of a global trade war. These protectionist measures have unsettled financial markets and diminished investor confidence in the US dollar.

Impact on the US dollar

The US dollar has experienced a significant downturn in response to the said policies. The dollar index has fallen 4.5% since mid-January, reaching its lowest point since November.

As reported by Business Insider, this decline reflects growing concerns about the US economic outlook and the potential for retaliatory actions from affected nations.

Ringgit’s appreciation

According to a CNA report, the Malaysian ringgit has benefited from the US dollar’s weakness. The depreciation of the greenback has made emerging market currencies like the ringgit more attractive to investors seeking higher yields.

Consequently, the ringgit has strengthened, reflecting increased confidence in Malaysia’s economic stability.

Domestic economic resilience

Malaysia’s robust economic fundamentals have further bolstered the ringgit’s position. The government’s prudent fiscal policies and Bank Negara Malaysia’s steady monetary stance have fostered a stable economic environment.

Additionally, strong performances in key export sectors, such as electronics and palm oil, have contributed to a favourable trade balance, enhancing the ringgit’s appeal to foreign investors.

Global investor sentiment

The shift in global investor sentiment has also played a crucial role in the ringgit’s appreciation. As concerns over US protectionist policies mount, investors are diversifying their portfolios by increasing exposure to emerging markets.

Malaysia, with its stable economic outlook and sound fiscal management, has emerged as a preferred destination for such investments, thereby boosting demand for the ringgit.

While the ringgit’s recent strength is a positive indicator, it is essential to acknowledge the fluid nature of global trade dynamics. The ongoing tariff disputes introduce a degree of uncertainty that could influence currency markets in unpredictable ways.

Nevertheless, Malaysia’s solid economic fundamentals and proactive policy measures position the ringgit favourably amid these global challenges. The Malaysian ringgit’s recent appreciation against the US dollar underscores the intricate interplay between global trade policies and currency valuations.

As the US dollar weakens due to tariff concerns, the ringgit has emerged stronger, reflecting both domestic economic resilience and shifting investor preferences.