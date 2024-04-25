;
International

FBI Director defies Trump’s order and vows to uphold justice amid pressure

ByGemma Iso

April 25, 2024
fbi-director-defies-trump’s-order-and-vows-to-uphold-justice-amid-pressure

FBI Director Christopher Wray has stood firm against former President Donald Trump’s controversial directive to weaponize the Department of Justice against his political adversaries.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Wray, appointed by Trump himself, pledged to uphold the rule of law and ensure that justice prevails regardless of political pressure.

“Under my watch, we will do the right thing in the right way,” Wray asserted to NBC’s Lester Holt, emphasizing the FBI’s commitment to integrity and adherence to protocol.

“That entails adhering to the law, abiding by our regulations, remaining loyal to our fundamental principles, and enforcing the law impartially,” Wray elaborated.

His bold stance comes amidst mounting concerns over the politicization of law enforcement and echoes the sentiments of many who fear the erosion of democratic norms.

A bold and daring FBI Director

Wray’s remarks serve as a resounding rebuttal to Trump’s alarming assertion of presidential power, wherein he hinted at using federal agencies as tools to investigate his opponents.

Such a move, Wray emphasized, would run counter to FBI rules, which mandate evidence of criminality before initiating investigations, and Justice Department guidelines, which prohibit the exploitation of investigations for political gain.

Moreover, Trump’s legal team’s recent argument before the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, suggesting a president’s immunity from federal prosecution, including the hypothetical scenario of ordering the assassination of a political rival, has sparked outrage and disbelief.

However, three former top military officials have vehemently opposed such assertions, asserting that the military would refuse such illegal orders, even from the Commander-in-Chief.

 Sanctity of the rule of law

Wray’s unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of justice in the face of political pressures underscores the crucial role of independent institutions in safeguarding democracy.

Furthermore, as the nation grapples with unprecedented challenges, his steadfast resolve serves as a beacon of hope for those who value the sanctity of the rule of law.

Read More News

“Trump’s life in danger if jailed,” says Marjorie Taylor Greene

The post FBI Director defies Trump’s order and vows to uphold justice amid pressure appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Asia Relationships

Man juggles 1 wife and 4 lovers who are all unaware they are sharing the same man under the same housing complex for 4 years

November 6, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Singapore leads Asia-Pacific in life sciences investments in 2024

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News Sports

Heavy lifter: Minister Shanmugam breaks his own personal record deadlifting 65kg 102 times at Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore to boost early childhood care with 40,000 new facilities by 2029

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.