FBI Director Christopher Wray has stood firm against former President Donald Trump’s controversial directive to weaponize the Department of Justice against his political adversaries.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Wray, appointed by Trump himself, pledged to uphold the rule of law and ensure that justice prevails regardless of political pressure.

“Under my watch, we will do the right thing in the right way,” Wray asserted to NBC’s Lester Holt, emphasizing the FBI’s commitment to integrity and adherence to protocol.

“That entails adhering to the law, abiding by our regulations, remaining loyal to our fundamental principles, and enforcing the law impartially,” Wray elaborated.

His bold stance comes amidst mounting concerns over the politicization of law enforcement and echoes the sentiments of many who fear the erosion of democratic norms.

A bold and daring FBI Director

Wray’s remarks serve as a resounding rebuttal to Trump’s alarming assertion of presidential power, wherein he hinted at using federal agencies as tools to investigate his opponents.

Such a move, Wray emphasized, would run counter to FBI rules, which mandate evidence of criminality before initiating investigations, and Justice Department guidelines, which prohibit the exploitation of investigations for political gain.

Moreover, Trump’s legal team’s recent argument before the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, suggesting a president’s immunity from federal prosecution, including the hypothetical scenario of ordering the assassination of a political rival, has sparked outrage and disbelief.

However, three former top military officials have vehemently opposed such assertions, asserting that the military would refuse such illegal orders, even from the Commander-in-Chief.

Sanctity of the rule of law

Wray’s unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of justice in the face of political pressures underscores the crucial role of independent institutions in safeguarding democracy.

Furthermore, as the nation grapples with unprecedented challenges, his steadfast resolve serves as a beacon of hope for those who value the sanctity of the rule of law.

