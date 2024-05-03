President Joe Biden recently made remarks about Japan and India, referring to them as “xenophobic” countries that do not welcome immigrants.

He grouped these two nations with adversaries China and Russia while discussing their economic circumstances and contrasting them with the United States on immigration.

“Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants.”

In this statement, Biden suggests that the economic challenges faced by these countries are linked to their reluctance to accept immigrants. He emphasizes that immigrants contribute to the strength of the United States and play a vital role in its economy.

Biden on Japan and India

It’s important to note that these comments came just weeks after the White House hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for an official visit, during which the two leaders celebrated their “unbreakable alliance” on global security matters. Similarly, India, despite differences on human rights, remains a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

While there has been no immediate reaction from the Japanese or Indian governments, some observers have criticized President Biden’s remarks, emphasizing the importance of respectful communication with allies.

The White House clarified that the comments were not meant derogatorily and highlighted President Biden’s overall support for alliances and partnerships.

In summary, President Biden’s characterization of Japan and India as “xenophobic” countries has sparked discussion and raised questions about the impact of such statements on international relations and perceptions of these nations.

Cover photo: DepositPhotos

Read more news

The post Biden questions Japan and India on their reluctance to accept immigrants appeared first on The Independent News.