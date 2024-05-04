;
May 4, 2024
Trump praised for delivering pizza to FDNY firefighters after court

Donald Trump, amidst his unprecedented criminal trial, visited a midtown Manhattan firehouse to express gratitude to first responders, reminiscent of his 9/11 commemoration visit in 2021. Trump, facing criminal charges in court, spent hours witnessing testimony and cross-examinations, disputing claims of violating a gag order. He was seen hand delivering pizzas to the FDNY. 

According to Fox News, the FDNY, welcoming support from all political spectrums, appreciated Trump’s gesture. Trump, condemning the trial as election interference, vows to continue campaigning despite legal constraints. 

While facing charges of falsifying business records, Trump remains resilient, campaigning locally and expressing confidence in his supporters amidst ongoing legal battles.

Furthermore, the department stated, “We appreciate whoever supports our members at the FDNY, no matter their political affiliation.” Conservative Americans find this to be a heartwarming moment from America’s former President. 

In addition to this, X users state that the heart of New York City is the NYPD and the FDNY. They are what is keeping the city safe all day. Some state that Democrats are not showing enough appreciation to those who risk their lives daily in order to keep Americans safe. Users also feel that Trump is humble enough to take the time off of his day to do a kind deed. 

Others claim that they will be voting for him in November. However, it appears that the support between Trump and Biden are at a 50/50 odds as Democrats are loyal to their party. X users state that Trump is one of the kindest men in America. 

